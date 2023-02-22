The Border Mail
Emergency department pressure builds as patients avoid GP gap fees

By Alice Gifford
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 4:00am
Geographic data of the number of people paying out-of-pocket costs to see a GP has revealed only 52.8 per cent of patients in the Murray region were bulk billed for all GP care.

The declining rate of bulk-billing services in the region is putting pressure on emergency departments as patients delay medical treatment to avoid gap fees, says public health unit.

