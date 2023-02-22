Emergency department pressure builds as patients avoid GP gap fees

The declining rate of bulk-billing services in the region is putting pressure on emergency departments as patients delay medical treatment to avoid gap fees, says public health unit.
Murray Public Health Network chief executive Matt Jones said several North East Victorian local government areas were particularly impacted by the decline, where GP and other health workforce shortages were particularly acute.
Mr Jones' comments followed the release of geographic data on the number of people paying out-of-pocket costs to see a GP released by the federal health department this week.
"In Wangaratta, Indigo, Alpine and Towong local government areas, we need different models that enable more access to care and that make it more attractive for health practitioners to live and work in those communities," Mr Jones said
"In Murray there are really evident areas of workforce shortages. We need different models for large parts of North East Victoria."
A week before the drop of national bulk-billing data, the federal government released its plan to reform the Medicare system, which acknowledged the falling rates of bulk billing as a driver of health inequity.
Mr Jones said as fewer GPs offered bulk billing, and as patients made efforts to avoid paying gap fees, more people were presenting to hospitals who were often sicker with preventable illness or injury.
"We are certainly seeing that in the larger populated areas like Albury," Mr Jones said.
"In communities with a large health service that have an emergency department, people are going to the emergency department not only for urgent care but also for care they would otherwise be able to receive in general practice.
"It is either a question of not being able to get in and the waiting times or the costs associated. That is putting a real burden on emergency departments."
Mr Jones said reforms to pay and professional culture were needed to address workforce issues, citing the record low percentages of medical students choosing general practice after graduation.
"These are signposts along the track that we have been not only passing but ignoring. It is heading in one direction and it is no surprise we are starting to arrive at this point. Only 13 per cent of medical graduates are choosing general practice as their career."
However, The Royal Australian College of GPs has raised concerns its primary calls to increase Medicare rebates and incentives for bulk-billing were not included in the initial raft of reforms.
