A NSW government minister has suggested there should not be surprise that the replacement of XPT trains has exceeded its budget.
Sport Minister Alister Henskens spruiked the Liberal-National government's commitment to rail investment during an election campaign launch speech for Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Questioned by The Border Mail about the costly process and criticism from the Labor Opposition, the Sydney MP likened it to a home renovation.
"Labor never had cost blowouts because the last time they were in government, in 16 years they didn't build anything," Mr Henskens said.
"If I put a renovation on my house, a small domestic construction project there is likely to be a slight cost overrun, that's just life.
"When you're building these multi-billion dollar projects there's likely to be cost overruns, they're actually built into the budgeting and we've had all sorts of supply chain and other issues recently, which is really the hangover of the pandemic.
"I know all across the state, all across Australia and indeed all across the western world there are labour shortages at the moment.
"We've got over $116 billion infrastructure pipeline over the next four years, we inherited a $30 billion infrastructure deficit 12 years ago."
Labor's Albury candidate Marcus Rowland responded to Mr Henskens by noting the Coalition had plenty of time to address train woes.
"If they're going to throw those sort of accusations around, they've had 12 years to fix transport and I wasn't part of the party 12 years ago," Mr Rowland said.
"It is very disappointing we don't have a timeframe (for the new trains) and the Liberal government can't deliver on their promises for regional NSW."
Labor regional transport spokeswoman Jenny Aitchson has said passengers will be "stuck on" old XPT trains that are already three years overdue.
