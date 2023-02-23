The James Fallon High School leaders for 2023 aim to make positive change, the captains and vice captains share their thoughts.
What made you decide to become a school captain?
To provide a chance to enact change and responsibility.
What skills do you have to be a successful captain?
Empathy, respect, flexibility, delegation, and compassion.
What do you look forward to in your school day?
The opportunity to engage in the education provided, broadening my relationships and social skills with individuals from various year groups and deepening my knowledge of leadership through the roles and responsibilities.
What do you wish for your year 2023 students?
I wish for us all to achieve extremely well in our HSC and enjoy our time doing so. We are a strongly-connected year group who never fails to watch over and care for one another and I'm lucky to be part of such a special group.
What made you decide to become a school captain?
To be a positive advocate for our students and to listen to our school body, how they're feeling and to basically be a friend to all.
What skills do you need to be a successful captain?
Be a listener and show empathy, showing people you are there to listen and understand how they feel and what they need will be a key to success.
What do you look forward to in your school day?
The conversations and interactions I get to have with so many different people throughout my day who always have different stories or things to share.
What do you wish for your year 2023 students?
I hope this year is fun. We've been through so much as a cohort and I wish we can all enjoy our last few terms together before we move on to bigger better things.
What made you decide to become a school captain?
To enable myself to be a part of the decisions around the school and develop as a person and a leader.
What skills do you have to be a successful captain?
Empathy, adapting, and active listening.
What do you look forward to in your school day?
The opportunity to meet others. It is always a fun and exciting little act that benefits all. I like getting that glimpse of another world and learning about them, because we cannot truly comprehend the world from our one, bias and fixed perspective.
What do you wish for your year 2023 students?
I, not only as a leader but a schoolmate, wish to see everyone happy and be proud of everything we both individually and collectively accomplish.
What made you decide to become a school captain?
To take part in the decision making that affects my peers, because I believe that I'm able to represent my peers and school in a positive way.
What skills do you need to be a successful captain?
It's most important to be empathetic and approachable. Not everyone experiences school in the same way, understanding people's experiences allows us to work towards making school a positive place for everyone.
What do you look forward to in your school day?
Some of my favourite memories of my senior years have been from advanced English, unpacking texts and the way the themes apply to our contemporary life.
What do you wish for your year 2023 students?
It's important to keep perspective, making sure we don't solely focus on end results, but on the things we learn along the way, not just academically.
Cathedral College Wangaratta's motto is Truth and Service.
It is on the College crest and symbolises the vision the College's founders had when the College was established 20 years ago.
Students are encouraged to live by these values and are provided with opportunities to lead, to give and to serve.
Cathedral College Wangaratta's Student Leaders for 2023 were recently inducted. The College has House Captains at Years five, eight and 12 for each of its six Houses. These students lead assemblies, organise House activities and represent the school at community events.
This year, the College has added four leadership positions in Year 12. These are the portfolios of Anglican Identity and Service, Arts and Culture, Environment and Sustainability and Student Wellbeing.
"We know that the ultimate measure of a school is how it prepares students to take their place in the world. Providing these additional opportunities to lead and focus on particular areas will enhance our existing Student Leader Program," deputy principal Anne Harris said.
Principal Nick Jones echoed this sentiment.
"Providing genuine and authentic opportunities for our students to develop as community leaders is integral to a Cathedral education," Mr Jones said.
"We look forward to our school leaders working alongside staff to provide authentic opportunities for our young leaders to demonstrate initiative and implement new ideas."
Captain of Anglican Identity and Service, Year 12 student Abbey Melnyk is excited about her new role in the school.
"This is an exciting new opportunity to expand my knowledge and a chance for me to build on my personal development. I look forward to connecting with the students on a personal and faith-based level of learning. I hope to expand the College's connection to the wider community and build on the school's community and service-learning opportunities," Abbey said.
Captain of Student Wellbeing Emma Redden is also looking forward to her new leadership role.
"I am excited about the prospect of promoting and organising a range of inclusive, student-oriented events that focus on wellbeing and belonging including RUOK day, Bullying - No Way Day, IDAHOBIT, Harmony Day, Reconciliation Day and NAIDOC Week," Emma said.
Thomas Clayton and Scarlett Simpson were named school captains for 2023.
For Thomas the decision to apply to be school captain happened years ago.
I wish each and every student to have their form of triumph and achievements this year- Scarlett Simpson
"I've been at our school since I was in Year 7, and I have looked up to our former school captains and have always felt that I would really like to one day be our School Captain and help lead our school," Thomas said.
For Scarlett the opportunity to give back to the school attracted her to the role.
"I decided to go for school captain because it would give me the opportunity to actively contribute to my school after nine years of attending Cathedral. Over the years, I have looked up to each school captain, who have inspired me. I wish to follow in their footsteps of leading our great school in 2023 whilst learning new skills and seeking new opportunities going into my final year," Scarlett said.
This is the first time in Xavier High School history that two twins have been elected School Captains. This year May and Charlie Summerfield have been chosen to lead our school for 2023.
At the Year 12 Retreat, May and Charlie with their Year 12 cohort developed a pledge. "Individually we aspire, collectively we will succeed."
This pledge was aimed to place emphasis on creating a connection for all at Xavier, developing a community of faith, service, welcome and learning.
"I was so shocked but equally excited to find that Charlie and I were elected together. It's a very unlikely situation that a pair of twins get the opportunity to be leaders at the same time. To be honest, I was a little bit nervous about how it would all pan out being siblings. As we are now on this journey together, I've realised how special it is to share all these cool experiences with someone who knows me so well," May said.
"It's been pretty cool so far. We've had to work hard at times to not let our 'family business' creep into our school discussions, but that's all part of it. I've had a huge amount of fun so far, and it's been absolutely awesome sharing this experience with May. I think this year there are a few twins in Year 11 - and I'd definitely recommend they give it a crack," Charlie said.
"The previous school captains always displayed highly personable qualities that have made me feel welcome and heard," May said.
"For myself to be given the opportunity to be that guiding figure for younger students is something I couldn't pass up. It was definitely out of my comfort zone to tackle this position in my final year, but I am so grateful I did."
"I've always enjoyed talking and connecting with people, and I think I saw the position of captain as an opportunity to use this to better my peers," Charlie said.
"I've always admired the way previous school captains have been able to connect different people, groups and communities, and I decided that's definitely a role I'd like to play in the school."
"Being someone who can connect with all levels of the Xavier community - from the students who have just commenced Year 7, through to the teaching staff who have taught me for the past six years," May said.
"I feel I come across as a great listener. Being able to listen to what your peers have to say is really important, and I think this skill has contributed to the success of a lot of great leaders," Charlie said.
St Paul's College is an established independent day and boarding school celebrating in 2023, 75 Years of continual Christian education in the Riverina.
As the school takes time to reflect on the past and continue to plan for their future - it believes nurturing students in their formative years provides them a foundation to become future leaders.
This year, the College celebrates the whole Year 12 Leadership Team enrolling all in Year 7. Liam Davies and Isabell McRae have been weekly boarders since 2018 and feel proud of being a part of the Leadership Team.
"We feel so well prepared for our future," Liam said.
"Even though we at times can fear what lies outside of school, the good habits and added responsibilities the school places on us, is definitely setting us up for a well-prepared future."
When voted by their peers and staff into their captain roles, Isabell and Tilly Phegan felt a sense of ambition.
"We want to leave a real legacy and be a good example for our junior students in the day school and boarding houses," Isabell said.
We now have our opportunity to make our mark- Tilly Phegan
"We now have our opportunity to make our mark on school assemblies, fundraising events, student representative council and work collaboratively with the teaching staff," Tilly said.
St Paul's is a small, and growing school.
The opportunities for students are endless from sport, extra tuition, outdoor learning in agriculture, community garden, equine opportunities, and service learning that all adds up to a school that truly caters and cares.
Being in a small community, St Paul's makes sure you are not missed.
"If you are having a bad day, or just not on your game. there is always a teacher who checks in with you - it's so special and makes you feel valued," vice captain, Emma Biar said.
Opportunities are endless at St Paul's with positive connections being built between families, students, and staff.
The 2023 Year 12 Leadership Team aims to build a more inclusive, consistent, and open approach to hear what students have to say.
This will be achieved by an appointed student representative from each care group to meet regularly with the student Leadership Team to discuss improvements or ideas.
This is the St Paul's character of which principal Anita Morton is proud to be a part of as the school strives to build in students as young as Year 9 in leadership roles.
"Our junior leaders play a huge role in the everyday life of St Paul's - and we are so happy to see them grow from the grassroots in a supportive place," Ms Morton said.
The Year 12 Leadership Team look forward to participating in the Leadership Super-Powers program in March which is an initiative from Justin Clancy MP, supporting the next generation of business leaders, entrepreneurs and change makers.