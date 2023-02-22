The Border Mail

Thurgoona Country Club Resort golfer Luke Porritt aims to play NSW Open

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 22 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:55pm
Luke Porritt contested the PGA Associate Championship at home club Thurgoona and is now eyeing the NSW Open. Picture by James Wiltshire

Thurgoona Country Club Resort trainee golf pro Luke Porritt will look to qualify for next month's $400,000 NSW Open.

