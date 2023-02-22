Thurgoona Country Club Resort trainee golf pro Luke Porritt will look to qualify for next month's $400,000 NSW Open.
Porritt is coming off a seventh placing in the PGA Associate Pro-Am at his home club on Monday and Tuesday.
He led the event by a shot after day one, firing a superb four-under 68, but followed with a two-over 74 to fall six shots behind joint winners Linus Yip and Joel Mitchell.
"I was thrilled with the first day and played fine on the second, but missed a few putts I should have got early on and a couple of silly mistakes cost me, maybe it was the pressure of playing in the final group that got to me," he revealed.
Porritt will now contest the pre-qualifying event at Moama's Rich River Golf Club on Monday, March 13, prior to the four-day event from March 16.
"I'll have a crack at it, it's pretty close, so why not have a go, it just takes one good round to get in," he said of the rare opportunity so close to home.
Eight places are available for players to move through to the state's top tournament, which has been won by World Golf Hall of Famers, including Greg Norman and Peter Thomson.
Thirty-three year-old Porritt is in his second of three years as a trainee after spending a decade in the NSW Police, including four years at Albury.
"I had enough of that, I decided to do something that I really enjoyed, just living the dream a bit later in life."
