Grassroots leadership encouraged at St Pauls College Advertising Feature

The 2023 Year 12 Leadership Team all started at the college in Year 7. Picture supplied

St Paul's College is an established independent day and boarding school celebrating in 2023, 75 Years of continual Christian education in the Riverina.



As the school takes time to reflect on the past and continue to plan for their future - it believes nurturing students in their formative years provides them a foundation to become future leaders.

This year, the College celebrates the whole Year 12 Leadership Team enrolling all in Year 7. Liam Davies and Isabell McRae have been weekly boarders since 2018 and feel proud of being a part of the Leadership Team.



"We feel so well prepared for our future," Liam said.



"Even though we at times can fear what lies outside of school, the good habits and added responsibilities the school places on us, is definitely setting us up for a well-prepared future."



When voted by their peers and staff into their captain roles, Isabell and Tilly Phegan felt a sense of ambition.



"We want to leave a real legacy and be a good example for our junior students in the day school and boarding houses," Isabell said.



We now have our opportunity to make our mark - Tilly Phegan

"We now have our opportunity to make our mark on school assemblies, fundraising events, student representative council and work collaboratively with the teaching staff," Tilly said.

St Paul's is a small, and growing school.



The opportunities for students are endless from sport, extra tuition, outdoor learning in agriculture, community garden, equine opportunities, and service learning that all adds up to a school that truly caters and cares.



Being in a small community, St Paul's makes sure you are not missed.



"If you are having a bad day, or just not on your game. there is always a teacher who checks in with you - it's so special and makes you feel valued," vice captain, Emma Biar said.

Opportunities are endless at St Paul's with positive connections being built between families, students, and staff.



The 2023 Year 12 Leadership Team aims to build a more inclusive, consistent, and open approach to hear what students have to say.



This will be achieved by an appointed student representative from each care group to meet regularly with the student Leadership Team to discuss improvements or ideas.

This is the St Paul's character of which principal Anita Morton is proud to be a part of as the school strives to build in students as young as Year 9 in leadership roles.



"Our junior leaders play a huge role in the everyday life of St Paul's - and we are so happy to see them grow from the grassroots in a supportive place," Ms Morton said.