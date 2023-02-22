AN air ambulance should be based in Albury-Wodonga, Benambra MP Bill Tilley has told parliament.
"The time is right to give the North East its own helicopter emergency medical service - not one out of Bendigo, Traralgon, Warrnambool or Essendon, but one based in Albury-Wodonga," Mr Tilley said.
"The Agusta Westland AW-139 twin-engine helicopters are for life-threatening emergencies, trauma and paediatric cases, and it is time we had our own service - just like the one we lost to south-west coast in a shadowy horse-trading deal back in 2009."
Warrnambool scored an air ambulance from a Labor government after an 11-year community campaign that saw a petition with more than 28,000 signatures presented to parliament.
Mr Tilley said a helicopter service could be incorporated into a new single-site Albury-Wodonga hospital.
He also raised Indigo Shire's ongoing poor ambulance waiting times and the knock-on effect of paramedics ramping at Albury and Wodonga hospitals.
"There are solutions out there," he said.
"Turning Beechworth into a 24-hour station could at least help Indigo shire.
"I understand the current roster is two paramedics on day shift and on call between 6 am and 8 am.
"An additional seven paramedics would do the trick."
The Victorian Ambulance Services Minister Gabrielle Williams did not reply to The Border Mail's questions on Wednesday (February 22) about the helicopter and ambulance station proposals.
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price welcomed Mr Tilley's call for a 24-hour set-up.
Coincidentally she was in Melbourne with council chief executive Trevor Ierino on Wednesday and met with an adviser to Ms Williams to discuss ambulance woes.
Meanwhile, Mr Tilley spoke out in parliament against a Victorian government bill to allow hospitals in the state to share patient data via a centralised electronic system.
He said it would fail patients who switch from Wodonga to Albury hospitals.
"If they put me in a meat truck - sorry, an ambulance - and send me over the border for urgent treatment, they will have no idea who I am, and vice versa," Mr Tilley said.
He said he understood the intent of the legislation but more work was needed.
"As the nation gets smaller, we need to step it up and make sure that we have the best clinical outcomes for not only Victorians but Australians right throughout the country," Mr Tilley said.
Government backbencher Paul Edbrooke suggested the Opposition wanted "carrier pigeons with little notes on their legs carry our health information".
He said under the existing system a specialist could receive a faxed x-ray of an injury, which is more accessible than an email.
The Opposition is seeking to amend the bill with an opt-out clause rather than have it compulsory for all patients.
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland said that would match the federal My Health Record system.
"Victorians should have the ability to have a choice when sharing their private health information, and I support amending this bill to provide that right," she said.
Ms Cleeland also urged consideration for cross border compatibility.
"This is of particular concern in my electorate, where a significant percentage of residents in towns like Benalla access health care on both sides of the border," she said.
