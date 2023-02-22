'We're watching you': Quartet of women charged over vape syndicate

Four women have been charged over their alleged involvement in a criminal network after police uncovered unlawful tobacco products and nicotine vapes.
In November 2022, detectives from the Murrumbidgee Police District's criminal investigation team set up Strike Force Snedden to investigate an alleged criminal network operating in Griffith and surrounding areas.
Strike force officers executed simultaneous raids at properties in Narrandera, Yanco, Finley and Shepparton on February 15.
During the search, police said officers seized 500 cartons of alleged illegally imported cigarettes with an estimated potential retail value of more than $250,000, $50,000 of nicotine e-cigarettes, nicotine oil and more than $20,000 in cash.
During the operation four women were arrested including a 49-year-old from Griffith who has been charged with four counts of conveying/possessing tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue, three counts of supplying a specified substance otherwise than by wholesale and one count of participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.
A 64-year-old woman was arrested in Finley and charged with one count of participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, and two counts each of conveying/possessing tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue, and supplying a specified substance otherwise than by wholesale. She was granted conditional bail to face Finley Local Court on March 1.
A 69-year-old woman was arrested in Narrandera and charged with one count of participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, two counts of conveying/possessing tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue, and two counts of possessing tobacco five kilograms or above. She was granted conditional bail to appear before Leeton Local Court on April 11.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Shepparton and charged with 12 offences. She is due to appear in Griffith Local Court on April 5.
Murrumbidgee Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Tim Clark said police would not tolerate those who exploited the community by selling illegal products.
"This activity deprives legitimate businesses of income and instead, places the cash in the hands of criminal organisations," Detective Inspector Clark said.
"This operation has sent a firm message to those who attempt to profit from the vulnerability of others; we're watching you and you will be held accountable."
Inquiries are continuing.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
