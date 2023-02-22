A young Corowa woman who spiralled into serious criminal offending because of a heavy, long-term addiction to methamphetamine has avoided full-time jail.
Jaide Clancy was handed an aggregate term of 33 months in custody yesterday on three charge sequences.
But because of substantial efforts she had made at rehabilitation over the past eight months, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin imposed the sentence as an intensive corrections order.
Clancy admitted to charges including using a car as an offensive weapon to prevent detention, police pursuit, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension and - for torching the stolen car in Springdale Heights - damage property by fire.
Police were on patrol in Swan Street, North Albury, on August 25, 2022, when they saw Clancy reverse her car out of a driveway.
She accelerated away, leading them throughout North Albury and East Albury at speeds of up to 90km/h.
Clancy's car mounted the traffic island in the middle of Borella Road then crossed into the path of oncoming traffic before turning right on to the freeway.
The 23-year-old found out she was several weeks' pregnant during a routine test carried out when she was first admitted to jail.
Her pregnancy led to her being released on bail, then her sentencing was delayed - under Section 11 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act - so she could enter rehabilitation.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said the birth of her son on December 20 had been a significant turning point in the life of her client, who realised she now had to grow up.
Ms Simonsen said Clancy had made "very concerted efforts to rehabilitate".
Ms McLaughlin told Clancy she "placed yourself and innocent members of the community at extreme risk of death or serious injury".
Clancy must observe an 8pm to 6am curfew over the next four months and was disqualified from driving for three years.
She was also convicted and fined $2800.
