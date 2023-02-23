Hundreds of netballers from across the region are set to descend on Albury's J. C. King Park for the annual representative tournament.
Hosted by the Albury Netball Association, the carnival on April 2 will feature at least 64 teams from 16 different associations.
Visitors from as far afield as Echuca, Mansfield and Wagga will take on sides from Albury, Wodonga, Corowa, Wangaratta, Myrtleford, Yarrawonga and Benalla.
Round one is scheduled to start at 8.30am, with finals running through to 3.30pm.
It'll be a packed day of netball, with teams competing in 11-and-under, 13-and-under, 15-and-under and 17-and-under divisions.
"This is an important event because it's a main part of our rep program," Albury Netball Association rep co-ordinator Leonie Mooney said.
"We attend other carnivals in the region as well, which are held by Wangaratta, Shepparton and Wodonga and it's important to all the associations.
"We're playing prior to competing in the association championships, so these are the lead-up tournaments for that.
"It's fantastic to see all the courts in use and the excitement that has come back to having people playing netball again."
