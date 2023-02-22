A Jindera teenager terrified his former partner by making her believe an alleged sex video was in circulation within a friends group.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Seth Ross that he might not have believed he made that impression, but in his victim's eyes he did.
Ross had abused the victim on turning up to collect the former couple's dog.
The visit meant Ross had breached the terms of an apprehended violence order put in place by the same court for the protection of his former partner, 18.
His behaviour at the woman's home and separate comments over the video also led to police charging him with stalking or intimidation.
Ross previously pleaded guilty.
Defence lawyer Ava Medcraft submitted to Ms McLaughlin in Albury Local Court that Ross was still only 19, and that he and the victim had a child together.
"The relationship has become quite volatile and toxic."
But Ms Medcraft said Ross accepted his actions constituted a breach, though without physical violence.
Ms McLaughlin told Ross it was a serious example of a breach given the intimidation inflicted on the victim.
"You are still a very young man and I take that into account," she said.
"You need to get to a place where you're able to contact her in a civil manner."
The court was told Ross and the victim had been in a relationship for three years and their son was now aged 17 months.
After the relationship broke down, the order was put in place before the same court 12 months ago.
But on January 3, the court heard, the woman was at home with two friends about 5.30pm when she saw Ross walking through her house and into the kitchen.
She watched as Ross picked up the dog and walked into the kitchen, where he said:" "You're such a gronk, prostitute, you're disgusting."
Ross was convicted and placed on a supervised nine-month community corrections order for the intimidation, with counselling for anger management.
He was fined $1200 over the breach.
