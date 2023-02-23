Individually we aspire, collectively we succeed Advertising Feature

Twins May and Charlie Summerfield have been elected Xavier High school captains for 2023. Picture supplied

This is the first time in Xavier High School history that two twins have been elected School Captains. This year May and Charlie Summerfield have been chosen to lead our school for 2023.

At the Year 12 Retreat, May and Charlie with their Year 12 cohort developed a pledge. "Individually we aspire, collectively we will succeed."

This pledge was aimed to place emphasis on creating a connection for all at Xavier, developing a community of faith, service, welcome and learning.

What was it like being elected captain with your twin?

"I was so shocked but equally excited to find that Charlie and I were elected together. It's a very unlikely situation that a pair of twins get the opportunity to be leaders at the same time. To be honest, I was a little bit nervous about how it would all pan out being siblings. As we are now on this journey together, I've realised how special it is to share all these cool experiences with someone who knows me so well," May said.

"It's been pretty cool so far. We've had to work hard at times to not let our 'family business' creep into our school discussions, but that's all part of it. I've had a huge amount of fun so far, and it's been absolutely awesome sharing this experience with May. I think this year there are a few twins in Year 11 - and I'd definitely recommend they give it a crack," Charlie said.

What made you decide to become a school captain?

"The previous school captains always displayed highly personable qualities that have made me feel welcome and heard," May said.



"For myself to be given the opportunity to be that guiding figure for younger students is something I couldn't pass up. It was definitely out of my comfort zone to tackle this position in my final year, but I am so grateful I did."



"I've always enjoyed talking and connecting with people, and I think I saw the position of captain as an opportunity to use this to better my peers," Charlie said.



"I've always admired the way previous school captains have been able to connect different people, groups and communities, and I decided that's definitely a role I'd like to play in the school."



What skills do you need to be a successful captain?



"Being someone who can connect with all levels of the Xavier community - from the students who have just commenced Year 7, through to the teaching staff who have taught me for the past six years," May said.

