Did you know there's new things afoot in the towns of Jindera, Albury, Eskdale, Chiltern, Beechworth, Holbrook and Yarrawonga?
There will be plenty to discover in the coming months for those who like to get out and explore the region.
Billson's in Beechworth have a new behind the scenes tour, Albury welcomes a new restaurant, Chiltern becomes home to a beautiful new retail store, Holbrook opens a new refurbished hotel and the list goes on.
Inside this edition of The Border Mail's 32 page Out and About Magazine you can learn of the latest festivals, exhibitions and events lined up for autumn.
We take a close look at Mansfield and highlight some of its attractions and the upcoming Harvest Moon Festival set for May 5 to 7.
This year's festival will include everything from yoga and meditation, fine-dining to a bonfire and local produce markets to workshops. The festival is the brainchild Polly Ritchie, the third generation involved at Delatite Winery and the fifth in the Mansfield district.
Over in Chiltern there's a breath of fresh air in the main street with Two Sisters on High opening their doors.
Chiltern Tourism's Karin Berrysmith believes the town is a tree-changers paradise.
"I think there's a lot of people who visit the area, get a feel for the place, fall in love with the region and see the opportunity here.
"They can imagine themselves living here and see the retail space available and envisage what they can bring to the area.
"And it's happening - there's a bit of a buzz about the place at the moment and that's wonderful."
