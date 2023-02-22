THE board of Albury Wodonga Health is being asked why it did not resign after the Victorian and NSW governments announced an Albury hospital upgrade in October.
The query is one of four submitted by Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association to be answered at Albury Wodonga Health's annual meeting next Tuesday.
The question is based on the board previously unanimously supporting the construction of a new hospital.
Other inquiries relate to a clinical services plan being ignored, building disruption if the Albury extension proceeds and when the master plan/business case for the redevelopment is released.
Wodonga Council has also put forward questions.
The meeting will be at The Cube in Wodonga from 5.30pm with 40 registering to attend by Tuesday's deadline.
An Albury Wodonga Health spokesman said there would be the chance for more feedback on the hospital plan beyond the annual meeting.
"As detailed planning for Albury-Wodonga's new hospital gets underway there will be comprehensive community engagement program taking place in the coming months," he said.
"There will be many opportunities for people to get involved and we encourage residents on both sides of the border to participate."
Better Border Health and Wodonga councillors, including mayor Ron Mildren, are urging concerned citizens to gather outside the meeting to show their dismay at the hospital plans.
