He didn't get the notice, but court upholds ... he was still bound to comply

A volunteer firefighter has found out the hard way that you must comply with a fire prevention notice - even if that notice never arrives in your mail box.
Joseph Perry was found guilty of failing to comply, after taking the matter to a Wodonga court to adjudicate.
But the hands of magistrate Ian Watkins were largely tied by the legislation which supports the position that Indigo Shire was deemed to have served a notice - just by posting it.
Mr Perry, who runs Rutherglen's Valentine's Bakehouse, had argued that he could not be expected to comply with a notice that he had never received.
Fire prevention notices are sent by councils after properties are inspected for fire hazards. They require owners to act within 14 days to clean up properties if they are overgrown or contain rubbish which constitutes a fire risk.
Indigo Shire said the notice was mailed to Mr Perry's Rutherglen address on October 29, 2021.
Mr Perry does not live at that address, and instead uses it as accommodation for people who work in his business. He gave sworn evidence that the two employees staying at his property at that time would bring mail to him regularly. He would often visit the residents to catch up, and routinely inspect the property.
On November 24, 2021, he noticed the grass at the Scott Street property needed attention, and so hired a trailer and borrowed a slasher to take care of it.
"Being a volunteer of the CFA myself, I had just finished basic training on fuels for fire, and noticed that it was obviously a fire hazard," he told Mr Watkins.
About 12 days after that, Mr Perry said, his tenants brought him some mail - a failure to comply notice from Indigo Shire.
Mr Watkins said he was satisfied that Mr Perry was of good character, and respected in his community.
Despite the finding of guilt, Mr Watkins said it was "totally inappropriate" to impose a conviction. Mr Perry was, though, put on an undertaking to be of good behaviour for a year, and pay Indigo Shire's costs of $2263.78.
