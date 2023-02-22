Abraham Ankers may have played his last game for Wangaratta.
The midfield magician has yet to put pen to paper at Norm Minns Oval, with increasing work commitments looking likely to keep him in Alice Springs.
Ankers was instrumental in the Magpies' premiership success last season and coach Ben Reid hasn't given up hope of the 27-year-old pulling on the black and white stripes again.
But he's realistic about their chances, with the round one derby against Wangaratta Rovers just over six weeks away.
"We're still working it out with Abe," Reid said.
"We're hoping he's going to come down and play certainly the first half of the year but we're still liaising with him.
"His work commitments at the moment are really starting to ramp up, which could be the only problem.
"We're hopeful he'll choose to play with us again.
"But it's getting close now, so we'll hopefully have an answer in the next couple of weeks."
As well as the 16 games he played for Wangaratta last year, Ankers also turned out six times for Waratah in the Northern Territory Football League and made three appearances for Federal in the Central Australian Football League.
"It's been a big travel commitment," Reid said.
"He has stayed here when he's come down but his partner's up there as well now and his work's gone to another level.
"He owns his own building company up there, which makes it hard to get away.
"We'll play it by ear.
"He's given us plenty over the last couple of years so we're certainly not putting any pressure on him to choose one way or the other."
Ankers finished fourth in the 2021 Morris Medal count and kicked 15 goals for the Pies last season.
"He's as electrifying as any mid in the competition when he's on," Reid said.
"He'll be a big loss if he doesn't come back.
"But at the same time, I'm a big believer that when one guy goes out, there's opportunities for other guys to stand up and really that's the way we're going to attack the year.
"There is definitely opportunity there.
"Joe (Richards) has gone out (drafted to Collingwood), so who wants to step up and take more responsibility in that midfield?"
Reid accepts the Pies have a big target on their backs.
"The league's got stronger again," he said.
"Every team's recruited pretty well.
"We probably were a little bit last year but we're definitely going to be the hunted this year.
"Every team's going to be trying to knock us off.
"That's the weight you carry when you win a flag so it's up to us to prove otherwise.
"You can throw a blanket over four or five clubs right now who can win it.
"Yarra's midfield will be one of the strongest the Ovens and Murray has seen and even Albury, with Muller coming in and Powell back, they're going to have a really strong midfield as well."
