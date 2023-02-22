Mitch Thomas is ready to put his injury woes behind him after returning to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
The 21-year-old has been through the mill, suffering major knee damage twice since stepping up to the Ovens and Murray four years ago.
But the 193cm former North Albury and Wodonga Raiders player believes coming back to the Giants will help him fall back in love with footy.
"It's where I'm meant to be, I reckon," Thomas said.
"I played my best footy out there.
"I probably went into the O and M a little bit too early, I should have waited.
"My workload, going from shearing to training at the O and M standard was just too much.
"That's what rolled my knee, I think, both times.
"Going from a seven-and-a-half hour day, usually an hour out of Albury, it was pretty hard.
"Getting to training half an hour late and then doing an hour-and-a-half training, it was a lot and it definitely took its toll.
"Getting over those injuries was a very long process.
"After the first time, I probably did a bit more recovery, put a bit more work into it but after the second time, I didn't do as much rehab."
Thomas credited Jindera's Josh Lloyd - who underwent three knee reconstructions - for helping him through the dark days.
He played four games for Raiders' reserves last season but returns to the Giants ready to play a full part in what new co-coaches Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck hope will be another finals campaign.
"I'll be straight back into it," Thomas insisted.
"Shearing's definitely helped with balance and strengthening.
"Not doing enough rehab after the second time definitely took its toll but I'm feeling pretty confident now.
"I grew up out there, went from under-14s to seniors and it's just great to be back around the boys and the people I love and grew up with.
"I just feel like I fit in.
"Coming from O and M, the standard's probably going to drop a little bit but I'm so keen to get back into it."
The Giants reached the second week of finals last year and are expected to be back in the mix again.
"It's a real great feeling to have," Thomas smiled.
"We're looking pretty strong again, fit and competitive.
"We've got a young side again but I'm pretty confident in the boys.
"I hope to play off half-back this year, maybe a little bit of half-forward and through the ruck."
Thomas joins Clay Moscher-Thomas at the Giants, the ex-North Albury man having been unveiled when Athanitis and Duck were appointed as successors to Lucas Mellier back in October.
