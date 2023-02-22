The Border Mail
Riverina man in his 60s contracts Murray Valley Encephalitis

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 23 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
The discovery follows recent MVE detections in mosquitoes and sentinel chickens in parts of western and southern NSW. Picture file

Authorities say they are concerned at a rise in detections of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) in sentinel chickens, after a Riverina man was confirmed to have contracted the first case of the virus in NSW since 2011.

