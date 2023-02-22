Authorities say they are concerned at a rise in detections of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) in sentinel chickens, after a Riverina man was confirmed to have contracted the first case of the virus in NSW since 2011.
A man in his 60s has contracted the virus and health authorities believe the infection was acquired in January and that he may have been exposed to infected mosquitoes in the Temora Shire, Edward River Shire or Murrumbidgee Council areas - all areas of MVE concern.
The Riverina man has been admitted to hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.
Director of NSW Health's One Health branch Keira Glasgow said the discovery follows recent MVE detections in mosquitoes and sentinel chickens in parts of western and southern NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for Murray Valley encephalitis, so we urge the community to do everything they can to protect themselves against mosquito bites," Ms Glasgow said.
"The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn.
"Avoiding mosquito bites will also protect against other mosquito-borne infections including Japanese encephalitis, Kunjin and Barmah Forest viruses."
The number of MVE detections authorities were seeing in sentinel chickens this season is concerning, she said.
Only a small proportion of people who become infected with the virus will have any symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and muscle aches, Ms Glasgow said.
"Signs of severe infection include severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness," she said.
In response to the virus numbers in sentinel animals NSW Health has established an expert advisory panel on mosquito control and management with experts from across Australia.
MVE virus is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes.
It can cause severe neurological illness in rare cases. The primary hosts of MVE and Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) are wild waterbirds such as herons and egrets.
Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by:
For further information and ways to protect yourself visit Mosquito-borne diseases.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.