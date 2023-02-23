LISTEN UP
Mitta River Sounds will bring up to a dozen North East and Riverina musicians to the Mitta Pub. The festival is the brainchild of Border musician Dean Haitani and his wife Gina as well as the Mitta Pub's Chris O'Connor and Heather Smith. The festival's headline act is Bustamento. Fronted by ARIA Award winning Nicky Bomba (former John Butler Trio drummer), Bustamento is a tropical shaking six-piece that pays homage to the upbeat rhythms of the Caribbean, covering the Calypso, mento, early reggae and ska styles. Among other acts will be Dean Haitani Band, Quigley and Co, Darren Colston, Iva Mahoni, Patrick Thurtell and Texas Crude.
RACE UP
Dederang Cup, Dederang Recreation Reserve, Saturday, February 25, 11am
Enjoy everything Dederang has to offer and everything that its racing club, town and region represents. Think food, fashion, live entertainment, kids' activities and all the up close racing action that it is famous for. Whether you are looking for country casual or a full catered experience, there are packages to suit everybody. Gates open 11am.
LOOK UP
Sandy Creek Weekender, Sandy Creek Memorial Hall, Saturday, February 25, 7.30am to 7pm
Make use of a rural night sky with guided stargazing (Friday night), take yourself along one of three bike routes or grab a bite to eat and enjoy an art exhibition featuring works from local and travelling artists. A fresh pasta lunch will be served from noon. Bike rides leave at 8am and the art exhibition opens at 10am. The Sandy Creek Weekender is taking place on Waveroo, Dhudhuroa and Yaitmathang country.
BRUSH UP
One Man Show, GIGS, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 25, 5pm to 7pm
Border artist Ollie Klepiak is hosting a solo exhibition at Gateway Island Gallery and Studios. His love for landscapes and scenery in his teenage years led to a passion for oil painting. The exhibition will be officially opened on Saturday night. It runs until March 18.
SEW UP
Tea with Marion, Albury LibraryMuseum, Saturday, February 25, 10am to 3pm
Join costume designer Marion Boyce for an intimate tour of The Bowerbird and The Bride, an exhibition of vintage Australian wedding dresses. Then enjoy cakes and sandwiches by Vintage Rose Tea and Coffee House, as Marion talks about her collections and film career.
SHOW UP
Macca's Mega Sunday Sesh at Sodens, Sodens Hotel, Sunday, February 26, 4pm
Join Star of the Border Macca for his Mega Sunday Sesh. Live music from Headroom, Kyra Humphrey, Liam Dalby, comedian Spud Murphy and hypnotist Mat Shirley. Gold coin entry and all proceeds go to Cancer Council NSW through Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
