Mitta River Sounds will bring up to a dozen North East and Riverina musicians to the Mitta Pub. The festival is the brainchild of Border musician Dean Haitani and his wife Gina as well as the Mitta Pub's Chris O'Connor and Heather Smith. The festival's headline act is Bustamento. Fronted by ARIA Award winning Nicky Bomba (former John Butler Trio drummer), Bustamento is a tropical shaking six-piece that pays homage to the upbeat rhythms of the Caribbean, covering the Calypso, mento, early reggae and ska styles. Among other acts will be Dean Haitani Band, Quigley and Co, Darren Colston, Iva Mahoni, Patrick Thurtell and Texas Crude.