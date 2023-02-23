Cricket Albury-Wodonga's biggest names have parked their egos and are ready to fire the association to an historic date in Sydney.
That's the view of Liam Scammell, who will captain a star-studded Border Bullets side against Wagga Sloggers and ACT Aces in Griffith on Sunday.
Four players from North Albury have been selected, with three each from St Patrick's and Lavington while Tallangatta and Corowa both have two representatives.
"It's so exciting because the group feels really united," Scammell said.
"It's tough to get the best players together for the rep team but outside of Shoaib Shaikh's unavailability, we've been able to do that.
"Big Johnny Oswell and Tendai (Chisoro) had a run-in in the T20 final but they were joking around at dinner and they'll open the batting together on Sunday.
"Everyone's been able to park their ego and come together for the betterment of the association and the side, which is what you need.
"In a rep side like this, you're going to have a lot of really good players, a lot of all-rounders, guys who may play different roles than they would in clubland where they're the biggest dog."
The Bullets face Wagga at 9.30am before taking on ACT from 1.30pm, with the pool winners progressing to finals day at North Sydney Oval.
"I think our top-three would be as explosive as any getting around," Scammell said.
"We've got all bases covered, especially with the ball.
"We've got two left-arm seamers in Hatton and Stephens, three right-arm seamers in Tassell, Brown and myself, two off-spinners with Backhouse and Max (Heriot), a leg-spinner in Langlands and Tendai's left-arm spin.
"Whatever's thrown at us, conditions-wise, small boundaries etc, we've got the flexibility to have someone who's tailored for that match-up."
Provincial finals may be just over a fortnight away but Scammell insists all eyes are on the collective prize.
"The association prides itself on being extremely strong," Scammell said.
"Tallangatta winning the T20 final and being seventh in the league last week shows how strong it is.
"The rep side has the best opportunity to prove that."
TEAM: Tendai Chisoro (St Patrick's), John Oswell (Tallangatta), Matt Condon (North Albury), Liam Scammell (St Patrick's), Ben Fulford (North Albury), Callum Langlands (North Albury), Brendan Simmons (North Albury), Jarryd Hatton (Corowa), Chris Galvin (Lavington), Ryan Brown (Lavington), Sam Stephens (Tallangatta), Dave Tassell (Lavington), Max Heriot (St Patrick's), Luke Backhouse (Corowa).
