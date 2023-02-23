A Holbrook paramedic's dreams of winning Australian Idol have come to an end after being eliminated from the televised singing contest.
Jess Crossman's rendition of Florence + The Machine's You've Got The Love in the final 50 of the competition was unable to see her progress.
Her brief stint on Australian Idol hasn't stopped the 26-year-old from dreaming about life on the big stage, it's only made her thirst for music deeper.
She wrote in a social media post about her time on the show reflecting how "I'm not sad about idol, I'm excited for what is to come, and trust me there's a lot of music to come out of me yet".
Crossman made her way to Sydney with her mother Helen and best friend Amelia for the auditions in October and quickly became one of the judges' favourites, moving into the top 50.
She then had a group challenge with eight other contestants, singing Wake Me Up by Avicii.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Crossman said it was "a difficult song to put my own spin on" but received some constructive feedback from all four of the judges - Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, Harry Connick Junior and Kyle Sandilands - after her first audition.
"I don't think I sang my best, which was disappointing," she said.
"I was put into a group of six boys and two girls and four of us were eliminated.
"Another girl in my group sang really well and she didn't get through either.
"I don't really know what they were looking for as we didn't get any feedback after that."
Crossman said her Australian Idol experience has helped her grow in the music industry, "with more music contacts and a social media following".
"The whole experience kicked me into gear to work more on my original music," she said.
Crossman said fans should expect big things coming from her in the near future.
"I have a single coming out the first half of this year," she said.
"So although I'm not on the show any more, I've been very busy."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.