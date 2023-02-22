A house fire in Albury during the early hours of Thursday morning is being treated by police as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to a home on Captain Cook Drive in Glenroy just before 12.15am on Thursday February 23, after reports of a fire.
Neighbours notified police after they heard alarms and saw flames come from the property.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, with damage contained to one room.
"The home was vacant at the time and there are no reports of injury," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious."
Anyone with information can call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
