The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury police investigating suspicious fire at Glenroy home

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Glenroy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A house fire in Albury during the early hours of Thursday morning is being treated by police as suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.