You couldn't miss him as he pulled up to Yackandandah's old Post Office on his electric bike, dreadlocks flying in the wind, face wrinkled with experience and a friendly smile.
After 33 years, Yack's beloved postie David Norman, 62, better known as simply Postie, is retiring from the Post Office to pursue his passion as an Aussie rock performer.
"I started at the Post Office in 1989 as the postal manager and my wife was the postie for the first 13 years," he said.
"I still remember her doing the runs on the old red push bike, with the kids on the back, it doesn't seem so long ago." His eyes drifted upward as if recalling the image.
"To be honest with you, I think by hiring me the bloke was trying to close the place down, but instead we tripled the income in one year, because we actually cared."
Working at the Post Office was something Postie fell into unexpectedly. He studied graphic design at university, gave up, and was managing a service station when he got the call from the then-manager asking if he wanted to take over the contract.
"I was kissed on the d*** by a fairy," he said. "Because, when I started the contract everything was manual, you had to write everything down, but when I got the licence it became electronic and at the same time, all the banks closed down so we were the only place you could pay your bills - I made a bloody fortune!"
Postie bought the licence and eventually, bought the Post Office - which is an unusual thing to do for someone who doesn't even like mail.
"I don't even remember the last letter I've posted," he said.
"I'm like the motor mechanic who drives the biggest piece of s*** on the road. I never post a letter or anything, so I wouldn't say I'm a mail enthusiast, but I would say I'm a people enthusiast.
"I'd describe myself as an introverted extrovert. I love humour and I'll make a joke out of everything.
"A guy came into the post office the other day and he usually buys bulk stamps, but that day he also said, 'oh, I might actually take some small ones as well,' and I said, 'sorry, we don't sell condoms here mate'.
"I've always been like that.... humour in the Post Office is not expected, so it is nice to make someone smile when they don't expect to.
"In Yackandandah, there is Butcher Dale and there is Postie Norman, and everyone from miles around knows exactly who you're talking about.
"That is my greatest achievement."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the next chapter of Postie's life, he will be putting down the mail sack and picking up a guitar and microphone, focusing exclusively on his music.
"When I first started at the Post Office, I just slipped into it like a hand in a glove," he said.
"I loved it, and I still love it. I love meeting the people. I will never get tired of that.
"But the time has come for me to retire. I want to focus on my music, which has been a central passion of mine all my life.
"My kids sat me down and said 'Dad, you still think you can ride the Tour de France, you still think you can play football, cricket, tennis and golf like you used to, but you can't'.
"'But you can still play your music, and in fact, it is getting better with age - so what should you be doing?'
"So, I'm taking their advice and focusing on my music."
Postie's last day delivering mail will be this Friday, February 24, but you can catch him playing at Two Fingers Bar on Saturday night, February 25, between 7pm and 11pm.
