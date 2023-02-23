The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth resident nurses injured goanna back to health

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a hard night's hunting, Vlad returns to his posh bush home for a well-earned rest. The 15-year-old goanna has made a complete recovery after being struck by a car. Picture supplied

When Vlad the goanna was hit by a car near Beechworth seven weeks ago, he was left for dead on the side of the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.