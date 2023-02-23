The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police investigation into man caught lurking around South Albury home

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Security guard Tom Cuzner is starting random patrols of South Albury after a man was seen snooping around an Olive Street property this week. Picture by Mark Jesser

A man caught on security cameras entering a woman's yard in South Albury is the subject of a police investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.