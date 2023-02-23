A man caught on security cameras entering a woman's yard in South Albury is the subject of a police investigation.
Murray River Police District officers are looking into an alleged trespassing incident at the home on Olive Street on Tuesday night, February 21.
Claire Gray revealed it was the sixth time there had been a disturbance on her property since October 2022, which included her bedroom being broken into in December.
Her mother, Vicki, chased the man on Tuesday night after she spotted him from her neighbouring front yard.
In NSW, if someone enters a property without permission, they can be asked to leave.
IN OTHER NEWS:
If they refuse to leave the premises when asked, it is classed as trespassing.
The person does not have to enter a house or building for it to be considered an offence.
"The unknown male entered the property and was directed to leave by the resident, who reported the matter to police," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police are also continuing to investigate an alleged break and enter at the property in December 2022. It is not known if the matters are related."
Security guard Tom Cuzner has lived in South Albury for 36 years and offered to conduct free random night patrols of the area in the wake of the incident.
Mr Cuzner and his staff at Icon Security planned to commence checks on Thursday night.
"I won't stand to see our great community worried about their safety," he said.
"It was shocking to hear about it (alleged trespassing) and I don't want that to happen on my watch."
"I'm a night shift worker and a day shift worker, so I'm used to being up at all times of the night. It will be very random, it won't be any set time or anything.
"We have a 24-hour phone if assistance is needed at any time."
Mr Cuzner is hopeful the patrols of South Albury will also help to stamp out hoon driving, graffiti and dumping of rubbish.
"You have to look after where you are. You want to have a nice area to live," he said.
Police said they wanted to speak with the man depicted in the CCTV images and have appealed for anyone who recognises him to call Albury police station (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.