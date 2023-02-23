From the first time I felt the Sherrin in my hands, I fell in love with you. On the early cold mornings, when the ground was wet, you gave me the opportunity to kick and tackle, to run around and have fun, to kick the winning goal.
You taught me team spirit. You always allowed me to kick out my frustrations, catching, hand-passing til the sunlight fades, the skills I will never tire of.
Majella Day's 'Ode to AFL' earned her top marks when she submitted the piece of work in her English class last year - but in reality, the 14-year-old has been in a class of her own for some time.
On Azzi Medal night, she stood on stage at the Commercial Club in Albury as not only runner-up for the Hume League's under-14 football best-and-fairest but having claimed the prestigious John Ryan Memorial Trophy for a list of achievements as long as your arm.
Day co-captained Lockhart to the minor premiership and a preliminary final, was best on ground in a grand final triumph with Turvey Park, enjoyed representative honours and school football success not to mention her cricketing exploits in the NSWCCC under-15 girls team.
But trophies and titles aside, it's on the family farm just outside Lockhart where the real Majella Day story is playing out.
During the recent harvest, the teenager did three weeks on the chaser bin as the Day family worked long days to get the job done.
"She would start at 7.30am and we'd try to knock her off by dinner time," mum Felicity said.
"We see our children as one of our biggest investments, both time and money, so it's reward for effort in that space.
"We've never been a family that's handed things out.
"We've always earned everything that we've owned and I think that builds a huge respect for anything that we have."
Sunday in pre-season means a four-hour round-trip to Wangaratta after Day was selected in the Murray Bushrangers squad.
Dad Steve is happy to do the drive but the support comes with an understanding.
"Not everything is given here, you've got to earn it," he said.
"A lot of people have told Majella how good she kicks but now she's got to start earning spots in teams and to do that, she's got to have a work ethic if she wants to get to that place she wants to get to.
"But if that's what she wants to do, we'll back her in.
"She gets excited, getting up early on a Sunday morning after a big week and training in two hours of heat and she comes back happy, with a smile on her face.
"That means a fair bit."
The family has been on the journey since Day was five.
"I used to get Dad on the lawn every afternoon, doing probably 1000 kicks a day," she recalled.
"I never really felt like I was good at football, I just felt it's what I wanted to play.
"I used to play netball and then I don't really know what happened...
"I just feel at home out there, really comfortable in that space, having a good time."
Already standing out as a girl among the boys, Day's ability soon had people talking about what she could do rather than who she was.
"She's very gifted," Lockhart under-14 coach Andy Jones said after coaching Day for two seasons.
"I'm a big fan of hers but I've always been relatively hard on her, too, to try to get the best out of her.
"I'm probably like a parent to her as well.
"It all comes down to her belief.
"She wanted to do well, she believed she could beat the boys and she's very determined.
"The sky's the limit for her if she knuckles down and puts the work in.
"She's got it all there, she's just got to want to do it now."
Day's love for Lockhart saw her turn down the chance to play at the GWS Giants carnival in September, choosing instead to run out for the Demons at Walbundrie.
"Majella was one of the most dedicated people at our club last year," Lockhart president Shane Tullberg said.
"She's a very special talent but her dedication levels are there as well.
"Given the trajectory she's on, as long as she continues putting in the hard work, she should definitely be proud of her achievements and she definitely won't leave anything on the table."
Tullberg's efforts in the reserve grade often came under scrutiny.
"There is a element of cheek there," Tullberg smiled.
"Majella's very fun and she wasn't shy in giving the president a fair whack when it came to his performances on and off the field.
"But it's always constructive feedback from Majella.
"You never want to suppress someone from being who they are and Majella's got full license when it comes to expressing herself at our club.
"It was great to see her acknowledged for her achievements.
"It's been a much harder pathway for her, things have happened on and off the field regarding her just wanting to play sport but all of those issues, she just put them to the side and let her talent and hard work do the talking.
"It's probably harder for everyone else to grasp.
"Majella didn't put too much emphasis into that struggle, she just gets in and does the job.
"Steve and Felicity have really emphasised that; it's not about what you achieve, it's how you go about it."
And in pursuit of her ultimate dream, winning an AFLW premiership with Carlton, Day's grounded approach and team-first attitude should carry her a long way.
"Playing with the group of boys we had last year was really good," she said.
"There were a lot of good players and we worked as a team; there were no individuals.
"I much preferred playing with the boys.
"When I was younger, they used to go a bit easier with their tackling but the past few years, that changed and there were no soft hits any more.
"It was under-14 boys tackling you hard, how they tackle the boys, and that's how I wanted it to be."
Plenty of sport's glass ceilings have now been smashed but age and gender have dictated the end of Day's playing career at Lockhart.
She'll play with Lavington Panthers in the North East Border Female Football League instead, with a fair chance of some game time with the Bushies as well.
"It's about time because a young girl can get hurt playing in the older boys competition," Steve admitted.
"As a parent, it's good to see her getting amongst some really good players at her standard in the girls competition."
"They carried her off the ground after her last home game at Lockhart," Felicity added.
"That was very emotional because it's been a beautiful journey.
"We've seen a lot of losses but one of our mottos has always been that you learn more from a loss than a win.
"We always go through the processes of what Majella might have learned.
"It's great to have a win but if you went through your whole career winning, if you went through your whole life getting handouts...
"I like balance, I think it's healthy and a reward for effort.
"At the end of the day, if you put in effort, you're guaranteed to see the reward."
The Hume League's night of nights certainly bore that out, with Day polling 38 votes from her 16 games.
"I was very shocked and honoured but humbled at the same time because there were lots of good players," she said.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunities and not only for me but the people who bring me up like Mum and Dad, my coaches and all the people at Lockhart who have supported me through my footy.
"I just want to keep getting better now."
Her two biggest supporters will be there every step of the way.
"The kids are a big part of our job, our business and our lives," Steve said.
"We don't just want them to go and play on computer games all day, they get out and help us harvest and sow and get really involved.
"If this is what Majella dreams of and people are chasing her to do it, we've got to give it a go.
"You probably give up something on the other side to make it work."
"I love the fact you allow your children to dream," Felicity added.
"I think it's so important and there's no set rules.
"We've got a son who's not a footballer but we'll entertain the fact he would like to be the game day secretary.
"He's 16 and he's thinking that's a real option, a good way of helping the club, and that's fantastic.
"Majella's dream from the age of five or six was to play AFLW.
"Dreaming and having that passion can get you anywhere.
"Sometimes we break the day down into components.
"There is that concept, an hour of power, be productive and then you can rest.
"What can you achieve in 10 minutes, what can you achieve in an hour?"
What can you achieve in a lifetime?
Back to the ode.
Your goals kept me going. One point, six points, aiming for the win. Every centre bounce a new beginning. From the moment I saw the Hawks, brown and gold forever.
My five-year-old self saw the possibilities, AFLW my future dream.
Oh AFL, I will give you my all, playing or cheering, forever.
Love always, Majella.
