The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

Majella Day: How the teenage girl from Lockhart became a star of the Hume League

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majella Day on the family farm at Lockhart. Picture by James Wiltshire

From the first time I felt the Sherrin in my hands, I fell in love with you. On the early cold mornings, when the ground was wet, you gave me the opportunity to kick and tackle, to run around and have fun, to kick the winning goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.