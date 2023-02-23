Three strong voices in the Border region's water management have slammed a decision to go ahead with the federal government's 450-gigalitre water buyback scheme.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton, water management group Speak Up and the NSW Irrigators Council said the controversial proposal would be perilous to communities socially, environmentally and economically.
Mrs Dalton said Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's move would threaten the $24 billion southern basin irrigated industry.
"This is not an argument of environment versus agriculture; it is about common sense and practicality," she said. "As farmers we need a sustainable and healthy environment to survive but we also need to have the means to grow food to feed our nation, and we cannot do that without a reliable irrigation allocation."
Mrs Dalton asked "whether the government expected food to just magically appear in the supermarket".
"The way we are going, Australia will become reliant on food imports - food grown in god knows what, without our strict guidelines," Mrs Dalton said.
NSW Irrigators Council chief executive officer Claire Miller said on Wednesday that the 450GL proposed to be bought back was alarming.
"The focus on buybacks as the first resort option is alarming, given the socio-economic and water market impacts of past buybacks (that have been) well-documented," she said.
Speak Up chairwoman Shelley Scoullar said the government had shown it is "incapable of understanding water needs".
"There is enough water to protect the environment and grow food; it's all about managing it properly. That is where we are failing," Mrs Scoullar said.
"There seems to be an abject failure of Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and her colleagues to understand the ramifications to rural communities when more water is recovered and less is available for food production.
"It has a snowball effect across the community."
