UP to 200 new jobs may be created at Mulwala's munitions factory as part of developing guided weapons and explosive ordnance for the Defence Department.
The figure was referenced as Lockheed Martin Australia on Thursday (February 23) opened an office at the sprawling site which is managed by Thales Australia.
The ribbon cutting follows an announcement in October that the defence industry giants, with US and French origins, would combine at Mulwala for the project designed to boost Australia's sovereign capability.
Lockheed's director of programs strategic capabilities office, missiles and fire control James Heading said consultation was required with the US government before production detail was finalised.
"They'll have significant input so we need to progress slowly and surely with them, but in an assembly facility it is somewhere around the 30 to 50 people in the initial stages, but it could then go into the hundreds, potentially 200 odd people then doing manufacturing of some particular type, either here on site or close by," he said.
Those figures are in addition to the 350 to 370 already at the biggest employer in Yarrawonga-Mulwala.
The federal government's response to recommendations from its Defence Strategic Review, due before its budget in May, will be integral to the scope of the work at Mulwala.
Mr Heading said ideally initial assembly would be in place in the next 18 to 24 months and "then from there we really are in Defence's hands to work out how far and how hard they want to push to get into full assembly".
He was joined on Thursday by US-based Lockheed Martin vice presidents Ken Kota and Pat Sunderlin and Thales Australia-New Zealand chief executive Jeff Connolly.
Mr Connolly said Lockheed Martin's investment at Mulwala was recognition of the "world class" expertise within the factory.
"I'm really optimistic," Mr Connolly said of the plant's future.
"If you'd asked me 12 months ago whether that would be the case I might not have said the same thing."
New production at Mulwala will also benefit Thales' sister factory at Benalla.
