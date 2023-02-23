The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga housing scam is just one in 13 million, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:24pm, first published February 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alesia Park, pictured with her children Ayla, 2, and Harrison, 4, said she felt more vulnerable to the housing scam due to stress caused by house hunting amid the critical housing shortages on the Border. Picture by Ash Smith.

A mother-of-two desperate for housing has been offered a scam rental this week, as swindlers attempt to exploit the Border housing crisis for financial gain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.