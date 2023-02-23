A mother-of-two desperate for housing has been offered a scam rental this week, as swindlers attempt to exploit the Border housing crisis for financial gain.
Wodonga parent Alesia Park said she came uncomfortably close to being victimised this week while searching social media for a new place to live.
After contacting the seller for a furnished family-sized rental in outer Wodonga, Miss Park said she sensed something off from the irregularly low price of $350 per week.
"My mum messaged me saying she found somewhere in town but that the owners were desperate to get someone in because they had relocated to Adelaide," Miss Park said.
"I'm currently going through a relationship breakup and trying to find somewhere for me and my kids to go."
Miss Park said the fraudster was asking her to transfer $1400 in bond, without an inspection, after which keys would be delivered "within 12 hours."
Miss Park said her scepticism increased when she drove past the address of the purportedly unoccupied rental to find multiple signs of occupancy.
The Border Mail has confirmed the Proctor street property is occupied, with residents oblivious that their home was at the centre of a buying and selling scam.
"The spelling was not fantastic and (the responses) were very fast. In the back of mind I thought, 'Are they just copying and pasting?,'" Miss Park said.
"A lot of people are saying that they have lost money to scams like this before."
Social media scams in the 2021-22 financial year have increased by 2.4 per cent, with buying and selling scams specifically up from 9.2 per cent to 18 per cent.
The data showed that though the number of people exposed to scams was higher than in previous years, promisingly fewer people had fallen victim to them.
Miss Park said despite social media often being the exposure site for scams, the platforms were also helpful to spread awareness. She made a detailed post on an Albury-Wodonga community page after the seller blocked her from messaging.
"Making everyone aware of it helps to ring alarm bells," Miss Park said "They will be questioning it and it might protect them."
Miss Park said her increasingly desperate search for a family home likely distracted her from noticing the warning signs that she was being taken for a ride.
"People need to question everything. If people aren't going to let you inspect a house, it should raise alarm bells. Questioning everything is the way to stay the safest."
