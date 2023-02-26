The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kurt the spotted python is freed by court ... no such luck yet for his owner

By Wangaratta Court
February 27 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt the spotted python is freed by court ... no such luck yet for his owner

A man in custody accused of erratic driving at Wangaratta will remain in jail, but his pet snake has been bailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.