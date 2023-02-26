Kurt the spotted python is freed by court ... no such luck yet for his owner

A man in custody accused of erratic driving at Wangaratta will remain in jail, but his pet snake has been bailed.
Kurt Fearnley, the spotted python, has also been in the custody of Wangaratta police since the arrest of his "best friend", Bernard Charles Jarman, last Friday.
Jarman, 40, appeared from custody on Thursday February 23, explaining to magistrate Peter Dunn that Kurt Fearnley was his pet, and he had a permit for the python in Queensland but not Victoria.
An application by police to forfeit Kurt into the custody of wildlife carers was made and supported by both Mr Dunn and Jarman.
"We don't want Kurt to be adversly affected," Mr Dunn told Jarman.
"Kurt is not getting the love and attention that he needs."
Jarman said he would prefer to surrender Kurt so that he could be properly looked after.
Mr Dunn asked a police officer in the court if Kurt had been a popular prisoner with police at Wangaratta but was told, "I don't think so."
While Kurt was bailed, Jarman's desire for the same fate will have to wait, with his matters adjourned until February 28.
Jarman has been charged with more than 20 offences over a series of alleged driving incidents in Wangaratta on February 16, including reckless conduct endangering life, drive in a manner dangerous, four counts of failing to remain at the scene of collision and failing to exchange details, numerous traffic offences, possessing a drug of dependence and possession of imitation firearms and gel blasters.
Police reported multiple calls to triple zero about alleged erratic driving through Wangaratta's main streets.
It was reported a four-wheel-drive towing a trailer was involved in multiple collisions and incidents where the driver was seen to allegedly cross onto the wrong side of the road, reportedly ran red lights and was involved in several near misses.
The collisions occurred in the vicinity of Parfitt, Greta and Riley roads, Hanley and Mason streets and the Hume Freeway.
Jarman is due back in court on Tuesday February 28.
