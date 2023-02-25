MP shifts cannot be allowed to continue

Both Thorpe and Gee were elected on platforms that did not include any formal reference to Aboriginal representation in the Parliament. Thorpe has around five years of her term and Gee has around two and half years before they could face voters again. There is a groundswell of opinion that if an elected member resigns from the party they chose to represent, they should vacate the elected position immediately. Also being trotted out is the notion they should refund a pro rata amount of the funds that their former party allocated to their campaigns.

