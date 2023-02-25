MP shifts cannot be allowed to continue

The oft-used idiom of one vote, one value is nonsense when applied to the methodology used to elect members to the senate and a range of state upper houses.
Any thought of democracy flies out the window, as does the expectation that the candidate you voted for, if successful, will represent your values and aspirations in parliament.
This has been made starkly obvious with the resignation of Senator Lidia Thorpe from the Greens over her opposition to her former party's view over the forthcoming referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Add to this the resignation of the National member for the NSW seat of Calare, Andrew Gee, over the stance his party has taken over the Voice.
Both Thorpe and Gee were elected on platforms that did not include any formal reference to Aboriginal representation in the Parliament. Thorpe has around five years of her term and Gee has around two and half years before they could face voters again. There is a groundswell of opinion that if an elected member resigns from the party they chose to represent, they should vacate the elected position immediately. Also being trotted out is the notion they should refund a pro rata amount of the funds that their former party allocated to their campaigns.
The Greens are well rid of Thorpe, whose rants included vicious language to Victorian police, trashing any semblance of decency particularly from a member of parliament. History waits an opportunity to judge her.
Surely the way ahead to legislate that if an endorsed member wishes to leave the party that endorsed them, they should immediately vacate the seat. Also if an independent wishes to join a recognised party, they should stand down. The argument for such action is obvious, now it is up to our intrepid legislators to take action.
It would be difficult to miss the fact the American love a steak that covers a plate. The bigger the better.
Also, the US is the home of the mass-produced beef burgers that now can be found in all corners of the world. However, fortunately for Australian prime lamb producers, sheep meat production in the US is static or receding - while consumer demand has grown and continues to grow.
We should all get a kick out of the fact that Australia, across the board, produces world-best quality lamb. The 2022-23 season is expected to see the Kiwis stem their decline in the sheep flock, albeit marginally. However, over in the US producers remain out of love with ovines. The USDA January 2023 report on sheep flock demonstrates that the trend remains down for the total flock and breeding ewe numbers.
