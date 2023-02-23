Safety fears, including staff having to deal with drunks and fires, have contributed to a likely shift for Albury's visitor information centre.
The tourism hub has been inside the former stationmaster's house at the city's railway station since 2010.
However, Albury City is now planning to relocate it, with a recommendation for it to be moved to the library-museum by September 30 to be voted on at the council meeting on Monday (February 27).
That date marks the time when a lease with the Australian Rail Track Corporation is to expire.
The plan to relocate the centre follows a review of visitor services, with walk-in inquiries falling from a peak in 2012 of 66,272 to 15,303 in 2019 before COVID lowered the tally to 5139 in 2020.
The council's tourism leader Sue Harper noted also, in her report for the meeting, that fires had been lit near an exit for the building, in the nearby gardens and on the station house's verandah.
"On many occasions employees have been faced with intoxicated and disrespectful people entering the building, loitering in the immediate grounds and/or behaving in an inappropriate manner," Ms Harper said.
"To support the safety, health and well-being of our employees we have increased security and now ensure our people do not work alone."
Other negatives cited for the existing centre were its annual $70,000 cost, rodent problems, IT speeds and limits to improvements because of its heritage status.
The review put three other sites, the library, Noreuil Park or the botanic gardens.
The library was viewed as the most advantageous because it is safer, owned by the council and is central to shops and other attractions.
Drawbacks cited were the lack of parking for campervans and caravans and the cost to fit it out, which is estimated at between $50,000 and $100,000.
"The current seven-day operations of the library-museum are consistent with the accreditation requirements of a VIC (visitor information centre)," Ms Harper wrote.
"The library-museum team recognise the potential synergies of co-locating the VIC in the entrance of the venue and is keen to progress a trial during the interim period."
That last time reference hints at the possibility of the hub going in the Albury Entertainment Centre following its redevelopment.
The Murray River option would involve the tourism centre being put in a shipping container or a $100,000-plus upgrade to the Turks Head building on Wodonga Place.
The botanic gardens choice would need a new structure and potential removal of green space.
Ms Harper noted feedback from Albury businesses and citizens supported having the tourism centre in the heart of the city.
Among industry having a visitor information centre was considered very important by 46 per cent and important by 22 per cent.
Only two per cent rated it not at all important and 10 per cent considered it not very important.
Albury's commitment to maintaining a visitor centre follows Wodonga closing its version on the basis of cost and tourists now accessing more information online.
