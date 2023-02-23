The Border Mail
Albury Council likely to shift visitor information centre to CBD

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 24 2023 - 4:00am
Fires and anti-social behaviour in the surrounds of Albury's tourist information centre have contributed to a probable move away from the railway station precinct.

