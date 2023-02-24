Quality fencing is a vital investment on rural property Advertising Feature

Invest in the best quality fencing you can to save money and time in the future. Picture Shutterstock

Quality fencing is an integral part of any rural property. Wise investment in the right type of fencing can help manage all animals.



Post and Rail

The most secure but also one of the most expensive types of fencing. There are typically two to four rails evenly spaced. Post-and-rail fencing is also used on boundary lines and entrance ways as a statement

Combining cyclone or mesh fencing will prevent smaller livestock like sheep and goats and dogs from getting through the fence.



If built using quality hardwood the fence should last around 30 years. PVC fencing can also be used in place of hardwood and should last around 50 years.



Common rural fencing

Most average-sized farms where multiple internal paddocks are required to manage grazing and keep mixed type and age livestock separated, will use a combination of prefabricated cyclone fencing, barbed wire and plain wire.

A typical fence of this nature will have permapine posts spaced about 4-5 metres apart, a run of barbed wire below the cyclone and a row at the top of the fence and a plain wire between the cyclone and barbed wire.

Boundary fencing

While it is desirable to keep your livestock under control within your property, it is essential to keep your livestock within your property.

A decent investment in your boundary fencing may save you plenty in the long run when you avoid stock losses, or worse. Additional barbed wire, thicker guage wire and Ringlock cyclone fencing all should be considered.

Treated timber is a popular choice because of its resistance to termites and while steel is great in high fire risk areas and is can be installed without using a tractor.

Installation

When it comes to putting fencing in it pays to enlist the help of a professional. If you're installing a new fence, they will be able to review plans and may notice things you haven't through of like gate sizing to ensure fire trucks can access your property easily or gate location to ensure smooth stock movement.