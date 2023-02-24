The Border Mail
Dry conditions prevail far and wide

By Peter Nelson
February 25 2023 - 10:30am
Weather patterns suggest the North East could receive some thunderstorm activity soon. Picture by Shutterstock

It has become notably dry this month, not only in our region but also across at least three quarters of the continent.

