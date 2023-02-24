Dry conditions prevail far and wide

It has become notably dry this month, not only in our region but also across at least three quarters of the continent.
Rainfall has exceeded the February average at few places in northern tropical Queensland, namely 298mm at Julia Creek, 514mm at Weipa, 296mm at Normanton and 379mm at Cooktown.
Further south in the Warrego and Maranoa region, it has been very dry and hotter than normal with maximum temperatures reaching 42 degrees.
At Roma, only 0.6mm has fallen this month and the total summer rain has reached 39.2mm, making this summer to date the second-driest in 153 years of records. The driest summer was in 2018-19, with 36.4mm.
Other very dry summers in Roma were in 1911-12 and 1964-65, and unless heavy rain arrives by the end of February the rainfall picture for this year looks one of grim dryness there.
Currently, a large area of inland Western Australia is covered by low pressures. This could produce rain and thunderstorms in our regions by the weekend of February 25-26.
In addition, mean maximum temperatures this month in Roma to date is 36.7 degrees, nearly 4 degrees above the February normal, and the fifth-hottest in the last 111 years behind 1916, 1925, 1926 and 2017.
Other hot Februarys at Roma include 1912, 1932, 1969 and 2019.
All these did lead to variable conditions in our regions for the rest of the year.
Perth has had no rain for six weeks and it has been an exceedingly dry summer to date, with only 1.4mm.
This is the third-driest summer behind 0.8mm in 1974-75 and 0.2mm in 2009-10.
Other very dry summers in Perth over the last 148 years were in 1986-87, 1997-98 and 2013-14.
These five cases of very dry summers in Perth did impact favorably on our regions by providing a wetter than average year generally.
About 265mm rainfall has occurred this month at Cairns, and some 140mm has fallen since last Thursday morning.
