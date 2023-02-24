YOUR SAY: Riverina hospital stands out for its exemplary care

Just over a month ago, while staying in Wagga, my wife was hospitalised and treated for a severe attack of vertigo.
During the four days in hospital Margaret, and indeed the whole family, received exemplary care, attention and treatment from the entire hospital - doctors, nurses and staff.
Coincidentally, in the last few weeks we have had reports of three other wonderful experiences.
After 50-plus years of dealing with hospitals in northern Victoria and southern NSW, Wagga Wagga Base stands out.
Many, many thanks.
Twenty years ago the US took us to war on Iraq based on a lie, even though millions turned out to protest. Ten years ago the US tried again, claiming the Syrian government had used Sarin against "rebels" in a Damascus suburb. The planned attack failed then because the UK parliament wouldn't agree, remembering the Iraq WMD hoax. But when renowned US investigative reporter Seymour Hersh asked "Whose Sarin", and revealed the US knowledge that the rebels had used it, his report was ignored.
To my knowledge, my letter about Hersh's revelations published in The Border Mail was the only mention of it in Australian media, and the lies about Syria's culpability continue to be told.
Now in 2023, we stand on the brink of war with Russia over Ukraine, in ignorance of our leaders' central role in making the case for war and continuing to arm Ukraine. This has just been revealed by Seymour Hersh - again - in an article titled How America took out the Nordstream pipeline. Hersh reveals how the US laid explosives under the four gas pipes bringing Russian gas to Germany and Europe months beforehand, finally triggering the explosion in late September. As I pointed out in an earlier letter, this makes Europe dependent on expensive, dirty and unreliable supplies of LNG from the US and allies, while crippling industrial users in Germany.
While Australia may not have been party to this dirty and criminal plan, our continuing military collaboration with the US, UK and NATO now makes us equally responsible for the death and destruction that awaits us all if we don't turn back. We should all support the global and local rallies to stop this war now.
How does the Loretto block get approved by Albury City Council where homes have to be knocked down to make way for it, yet the development proposed for the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona streets, Albury, where it is a vacant block of land does not get approval?
Please explain, Albury City Council.
