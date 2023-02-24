YOUR SAY: Riverina hospital stands out for its exemplary care

Now in 2023, we stand on the brink of war with Russia over Ukraine, in ignorance of our leaders' central role in making the case for war and continuing to arm Ukraine. This has just been revealed by Seymour Hersh - again - in an article titled How America took out the Nordstream pipeline. Hersh reveals how the US laid explosives under the four gas pipes bringing Russian gas to Germany and Europe months beforehand, finally triggering the explosion in late September. As I pointed out in an earlier letter, this makes Europe dependent on expensive, dirty and unreliable supplies of LNG from the US and allies, while crippling industrial users in Germany.

