The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Northeast Health Wangaratta seeking donations for vital signs monitors

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biomedical engineering technician Nathan Carter is leading Northeast Health Wangaratta's community fundraising campaign to purchase new vital signs monitors. Picture supplied

Northeast Health Wangaratta is welcoming donations from the community to replace vital signs monitors at the rural city's hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.