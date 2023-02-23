Northeast Health Wangaratta is welcoming donations from the community to replace vital signs monitors at the rural city's hospital.
The health service requires more than $150,000 to buy 44 new monitors used to check a patient's heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.
Biomedical engineering technician Nathan Carter is the face of the campaign and highlighted the need for the equipment.
"When equipment nears end of life, we spend a lot more time on servicing and taking equipment offline for repairs," he said.
"Vital signs monitors help our team gather critical information on the patients in their care and they are used 24/7 across the hospital."
People and culture director Kim Bennetts said 33 machines, valued at $3600 each, were purchased last year.
"Government funding only goes so far, and we need the generosity of our community to bridge the gap," she said.
Northeast Health Wangaratta's last community support campaign was held in 2016 and raised $371,00 for robotics for the hospital's outpatient program.
Donations can be made at the Give Now website or by calling Northeast Health Wangaratta on (03) 5722 5297.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
