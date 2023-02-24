The Border Mail
Former lawyer Alan Adams reveals 'torturous' journey with bipolar in new book

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:56am, first published 4:00am
Wodonga's Alan Adams, 71, has the 'dubious distinction' of being disbarred from legal practice on two separate occasions as he battled bipolar mood disorder. Picture by Mark Jesser

Alan Adams' nanna made the best roast dinners in the world.

Local News

