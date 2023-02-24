Alan Adams' nanna made the best roast dinners in the world.
Her talent for baking potatoes was surpassed only by her ability to guzzle booze.
In that she could match his pa - glass for glass.
A "woman of contrasts", his grandmother (on his father's side) was prone to dramatic mood swings, which everyone attributed to her excessive alcohol intake, Alan recalls.
Only later would it emerge that alcohol "was but a part of the overall jigsaw".
"She was a tormented soul, poor love," reflects 71-year-old Alan.
Still, she always told him (the first grandchild) how proud she was of him.
"And she'd say to me, 'Alan, don't ever lose your sense of humour because if you do, you might as well be six feet under'," he recalls.
Alan was to remember those words over and over again in the ensuing years.
Raised in a two-bedroom weatherboard with a younger brother and two sisters in the rough, working class suburb of Port Melbourne in the 1950s, Alan's childhood was as colourful as it was chaotic.
His mother and father, Norma Isabel and Leslie Francis Adams, were as "different as chalk and cheese" - think Julie Andrews meets Errol Flynn, he says.
"Mum's side of the family were really charming people and Dad's side were rough, angry, bruised, bitter and mostly drunk."
His dad, who worked two jobs to keep the family afloat, liked a "bit of biffo" and a bit on the side.
Between his dad's drinking, fighting and flirtations, it was his long-suffering mother who "was the glue that kept the family together".
"I WAS destined to fight in a court of law, not a boxing ring," writes the Wodonga resident in his first self-published book, which will be launched in Melbourne on Monday.
Growing up, he became fixated on (fictional television lawyer) Perry Mason after he realised he couldn't be a surgeon "because I hated needles and the sight of blood".
Luckily Alan was to prove, perhaps surprisingly, academically gifted and was the dux of his local primary school, as well as the captain of the football and cricket teams.
Driven and determined, even from the age of 12, he gained straight As in Year 12 at Melbourne High School and secured a Commonwealth scholarship to go to university.
His father, being groomed for a promotion with employer Manchester Unity (while he worked at the TAB on weekends), moved the family to Mt Waverley and so Alan chose to study law/economics at Monash University.
He blitzed his degree, although Alan reflects he never really fitted in with the private school lads, whose fathers bought them cars and had holiday homes in Portsea.
Since Alan didn't quite have the connections to secure a job at a top law firm, he started in a little firm at St Kilda.
It was to be a meteoric rise of sorts in a career also pockmarked by some monumental muck-ups.
In the late 1970s, the "carefree bachelor boy" was working his way to the top - "the 'top' of what? It didn't matter - the riches were there to be taken and my appetite was voracious".
Women and work.
Alan admits during the heady days of the 1980s he would roll from one situation to another, the work and money pouring in.
"Work wise I couldn't put a foot wrong, In a lot of other things I couldn't put one right," he mused.
The signs were there.
Rapid thinking and talking, mood changes, reckless spending, delusions (of grandeur among other things) and an enormous libido.
ALAN spent 10 years working in an inner Melbourne practice where he became the senior partner in a litigation firm.
It was a high-stress environment and he was working 70 to 80 hours a week.
It's where he would meet his second wife, they would holiday in South East Asia (more on that later) and have two more sons (his first son to his first wife).
It was his second wife who told Alan he was a "brilliant lawyer but there's something wrong with your brain".
"I should have listened to her," he reflects.
"The wheels had started to fall off."
Alan describes mania as like trying to stop a snowball going down a mountain.
"It's like you're on the outside looking with your hands and nose pressed against the windows," he says.
"You know what you are doing will lead to mayhem and carnage ... you know it's wrong but can't stop it.
"And you play mental gymnastics so that no matter which way you go, you end up doing the wrong thing."
Money was rarely spent on the mentally ill then. Not much has changed now. There are no votes in caring for the psychologically disturbed.- Alan Adams
Alan's grandiose (and, as it turned out, illegal) schemes for making money for his injury clients saw him disbarred from legal practice - the first time.
Then, already on to the next relationship with the woman who would become his third wife, Alan would be struck down by a life-threatening water borne ameoba he'd picked up on his second honeymoon five years previously.
In September 1989, he passed half his blood supply down the toilet and was rushed to hospital.
Later he was advised he'd been "clinically dead for 21 seconds".
"Doctors hacked me open and removed about 15 feet of intestine, leaving a monstrous scar on my lower abdomen," Alan says.
But that wasn't the only mark this brush with death would leave.
"I didn't know it then but this whole trauma ... was one huge, ugly trigger," he writes.
IT WAS as if all the twists and turns of his life had led to this.
"My brain stopped functioning," Alan states.
In February 1990, he drove his mother's car to a point on the Mornington Peninsula and tried to take his life.
He was sectioned and sent to Larundel Psychiatric Hospital where he was to spend the next 9 months.
Doctors at first believed he had suffered "a complete nervous breakdown"; he was treated for clinical depression.
In his book, Mania & Other Pastimes (or how I lost my mind but gained a shopping centre), Alan describes in heart-breakingly raw detail his experiences in a mental asylum.
His stay would include 12 sessions of ECT (electro-convulsive therapy) - "terrible stuff".
"The ECT sessions, looked, sounded and were exactly as terrifying as you see on TV," he writes.
"Did it make me better? Who knows? Maybe for a time it did. Maybe it stopped me from being worse!
"It's 2022 and I'm still bipolar.
"I was a member of the forgotten lot of society. Money was rarely spent on the mentally ill then. Not much has changed now. There are no votes in caring for the psychologically disturbed."
It would take 12 months, a second suicide attempt and re-admission to Larundel before Alan's doctor changed his diagnosis to Type One Bipolar Mood Disorder.
He started Alan on lithium and within 14 days "I was cured!"
"I was back to my former self. Some sort of miracle had been performed ..."
But that's never the end of it.
In the words of friend and clinician Dr Penny Vine: "Just look over your shoulder, bipolar is always with you Alan."
THE problem with a mental illness, is when you start feeling well, you stop taking your meds.
During a move to Tasmania with his third wife and a stint off lithium, Alan bought a shopping centre in East Devonport for $1.25 million after seeing an advertisement in the local paper.
He had less than $10,000 in the bank.
There are many stories, many people who "picked up the pieces" and many more voluntary admissions to a private psychiatric facility.
Delusions and devastation.
And yet somehow, Alan found his way back into law.
But a move to the Border to work for an Albury law firm ended in public shame in 2000, a stint in jail (later overturned on appeal on grounds of mental illness) and the total disintegration of his third marriage.
"The interviewing police officer stated that our interview was probably the strangest he'd ever had..."
Alan now carries the dubious distinction of being disbarred from legal practice twice!
Hounded and hopeless, he became homeless and a "very sick" Alan wound up in Albury men's shelter Quamby House for a time.
IN the book's foreword, acclaimed playwright and "fellow bipolar sufferer" Neil Cole writes: "Alan has paid a heavy price for his illness."
"Alan's book is confronting and at the same time it is an accurate account of a severe mental illness," says Cole, a friend of 25 years.
He adds the book also highlights the genetic nature of this illness; "it was prevalent in family members".
In a crazy, drunk grandmother.
Cole notes the importance of the book "as both an educational tool and for people to gain an understanding of the nature and extremities of bipolar mood disorder".
"Bipolar has a high suicide rate; this book may help reduce it," he concludes.
THESE days Alan is living a quieter, lonelier life, finding his purpose in pro-bono advocacy work - a "Rumpole of the Border" if you like.
He's "largely been stable" these past 20 years except for a short stint in Nolan House in 2021.
"I've had my moments - it is what it is," he shrugs.
It was at the urging of writer, actor and fellow Wodonga resident John Walker that Alan finished the book he started more than 25 years ago.
He admits that there have been times when writing it has taken him back to "really dark places".
ALAN's son Simon once put a quote (from that "lunatic Kanye West") as a screen saver on his phone: "I hate being bipolar, it's awesome".
"Bipolar is not awesome," Alan states emphatically.
"It's scary, it's disruptive ... it's destroyed everything I've loved and cherished."
But throughout his battle with mental illness, Alan's sharp humour and intellect has been a source of comfort - and self-protection.
"Everybody hates lawyers but who wants to read a book about a lawyer that's gone crazy?" was one of the first things he said during the interview for this article.
That his book contains no less than 11 cartoons (by artist David "Macca" McArthur) poking fun at his illness shows his sense of humour is very much "intact".
That's mostly thanks to the childhood reminders from Nanna.
Alan says his 93-year-old mum and sister Barbara have stood staunchly by his side, even through the worst of his manic destruction.
Other family members can not, or will not, accept his illness - and indeed, it's taken him a long time to forgive himself for all the damage that can't be undone.
Yet he insists that "life remains a miracle to me".
"I must have been crazy to try to kill myself twice," he reflects.
"I love life, I love getting out of bed in the morning.
"I'm just trying to deal with a bad hand well."
