Riverina man flown to Sydney after suffering burns in 'oil explosion'

A Riverina man has been flown to a Sydney hospital after suffering burns from an "oil explosion".
Shortly after 3pm on Thursday, paramedics were called to Hoskins Street in Temora and tended to a man with burns to his head, neck, arms and chest.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Charles Milne said paramedics treated the man, aged in his 40s, by running cool water over the affected areas, applying burns dressings and administering pain relief.
"This patient appears to have been involved in some form of oil explosion, resulting in partial thickness burns to parts of his upper body while also suffering some minor burns to his arms," Inspector Milne said.
The man was driven to Wagga Base Hospital before being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in northern Sydney for treatment.
According to NSW Ambulance, the man was in a stable condition at the time of the flight.
Fire crews were also called to Hoskins Street, however a spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed the blaze was self-extinguished fairly quickly.
