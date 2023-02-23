The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Riverina man flown to Sydney after suffering burns in 'oil explosion'

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is on his way to hospital after an oil explosion at Temora. File picture

A Riverina man has been flown to a Sydney hospital after suffering burns from an "oil explosion".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.