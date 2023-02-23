A woman who fell 20 metres down an embankment at Beechworth on Thursday night was pulled to safety by emergency services.
Six CFA units from Beechworth, Stanley, Myrtleford and Bright, with support from Fire and Rescue Victoria and SES crews, responded to the rescue on Gorge Road at Beechworth at around 5.20pm.
Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police officers were also on scene and said the woman sustained an injury.
"Paramedics assessed a woman on scene with a lower body injury who was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a stable condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
A CFA spokesperson said the incident was deemed under control at 6:46pm and ruled safe at 7:35pm.
Beechworth CFA captain Tracy McVea said it was a great example of teamwork and thanked all of the crews that came to support.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
