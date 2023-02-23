The Border Mail
Woman hospitalised after falling 20 metres down gorge at Beechworth

Updated February 24 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 9:15am
Emergency services from Beechworth, Myrtleford and Bright responding to a rescue on Gorge Road at Beechworth on Thursday night. Picture by Beechworth CFA

A woman who fell 20 metres down an embankment at Beechworth on Thursday night was pulled to safety by emergency services.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

