Finals have arrived a fortnight early with East Albury's season on the line in Saturday's, February 25, home clash against Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Crows sit half a win behind sixth-placed Tallangatta.
Albury is another half a win ahead of the Bushies, but it will start outsiders away to Lavington, despite humbling the Crows last week.
Albury's hopes of playing finals rested largely on that game and at 5-16, the grand finalists looked shot.
But as you would expect from a club which is desperate to turn around a handful of thrilling losses in recent finals, the players found something and produced a superb comeback to finish with 144.
The visitors then skittled the Crows for 66.
"A lot of batsmen, including me, gave their wicket away," former Sri Lankan under 19 international Salinda Ushan admitted.
"Because we were chasing only 144, I don't think our batsmen took the responsibility because everyone thought another batsmen would get us to the smaller target."
The fluent left-hander is among the association's leading run-scorers, but he suffered his first single-figure score when housemate Seb Botes caught him.
"I'm really disappointed that I had my first duck in the season," he offered.
"Even after that game we (he and Crows' team-mate Harry Jackson) still shared our ideas with (housemate) Seb."
Prior to last week, Ushan had been one of the most consistent players, with only one score under 15 (12 against Lavington), clocking up 417 runs at 37.9.
However, unlike some of the other top run-scorers, like Tallangatta duo Shoaib Shaikh and John Oswell, he hasn't posted a century, with 61 against Belvoir his top score.
"I don't think there's a better player to watch batting," Belvoir captain Drew Cameron praised.
"He's technically impeccable, hits the ball hard, he's got all the shots and he never looks like he's doing it hard."
Clubs recruit overseas players to help develop all players but, first and foremost, they are there to score runs and-or take wickets and there's no better time for Ushan to shine.
Elsewhere, Wodonga is home to leaders North Albury, Corowa hosts New City, while Wodonga Raiders are home to Belvoir.
The ladder is: North 93, St Pat's 75, Lavington 69, Belvoir 63, Albury 60, Tallangatta 57; East 54, Corowa 36, Raiders 36, Wodonga 30, New City 27.
The final round pits Tallangatta and Lavington, North hosts Raiders, Wodonga and St Pat's, Belvoir and Corowa, while New City hosts East.
