Former councillor John Stuchbery attacks Albury hospital stance

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
John Stuchbery believes Albury Council has not acted in the best interests of its citizens in failing to argue for an entirely new Twin Cities hospital.

ALBURY Council has been accused of failing its residents by not fighting for a new hospital for the Border.

