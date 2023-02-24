ALBURY Council has been accused of failing its residents by not fighting for a new hospital for the Border.
Former councillor John Stuchbery said he would have put in a notice of motion to council, on the day "that stupid decision was made" to upgrade Albury hospital, urging support for a greenfields development.
"The fact they've been silent on this matter is deeply concerning to me and they're letting down their resident and ratepayers," Dr Stuchbery said.
"The Albury City Council by remaining silent is tacitly approving the decision of the two state governments to do a renovation rather than the greenfields.
"They need to go out there and actively oppose it or go out and actively support the decision and explain why the renovation is a good idea."
Dr Stuchbery says the hospital upgrade is inadequate to meet clinical needs and population growth and will be too disruptive to the existing campus.
"You're going to have work men on a jackhammer right next to an operating theatre," he said.
Dr Stuchbery wants Albury Council to address that call as soon as possible, but he fears politics may be guiding the city's approach.
"The Albury Council needs a good relationship with the state government to get funding for their projects like the renovation of the entertainment centre," he said.
He claimed councillor Alice Glachan was silent on the matter "because she's a member of the Liberal Party, tried to run as a local member and is supporting the local member Justin Clancy" in next month's NSW election.
Dr Stuchbery also labelled Kylie King "baby mayor" and Steve Bowen "baby deputy mayor" positing they were being unduly influenced by council chiefs because of their inexperience.
Cr Glachan did not respond to The Border Mail, while Cr King said "if any residents or ratepayers have an issue with us I'm more than happy to hear their feedback".
Cr Bowen said he would not comment on the opinion.
On Dr Stuchbery's belief that the council was not wanting to upset the government, Cr King said "he's welcome to have that view but I think our track record has been that we're very open and transparent and I can't see that changing".
Cr King said there was a "very strong possibility" the council's response to Wodonga would be discussed at Monday (February 27)night's meeting, even though it is not on the official agenda.
Dr Stuchbery would like a new Border hospital to have 500 beds (compared to 337 now) and 14 operating theatres in contrast to the existing four in Albury and three in Wodonga..
He believes the cancer centre can be incorporated into a greenfields site and should not be an argument to stay at Albury hospital.
