The lifetime works of Yackandandah potter John Dermer have been displayed in an exhibition that spans his decades of creative output.
The internationally renowned artist has been creating with clay since the '60s and his latest exhibition, A Life In Clay, takes a look back on the highlights from his long and celebrated career.
"There have been some curious pots over the past 55 years.
The pots here reflect the development of the processes I have worked with over the years," Dermer said.
Dermer describes his relationship to his craft as one of permanently learning, still finding new inspiration and approaches to his highly inconsistent material of choice.
He said his development as an artist can be seen in the collection on display at Hyphen Wodonga.
"The ones here are ones that we kept because they are very special," Dermer said.
Late last year Dermer held his 45th studio exhibition in Yackandandah, a yearly tradition that offers his local and large following insight into his latest creations.
Differently, Dermer said, A Life in Clay featured particularly unique or personally significant pieces kept from private sale over the decades, including from his time as artist in residence at Wedgewood, "magic pots" of personal-favourite results, and early works from his university days.
"There are several Wedgewood pieces, which are one offs, but there are also some of my first salt glaze pots from 1967 through to November last year," Dermer said.
The collection features pots in a variety of colours and sizes that showcase techniques such as salt glazing and terra sigillata.
"Terra sigillata and salt glazing are both very difficult. You have to be nuts to try to pursue them because they are both fraught with very high failure rates, but every now and then a really nice pot comes out," Dermer said.
A Life in Clay, the first major retrospective of Dermer's work in the Albury-Wodonga region, is free to enter at Hyphen Library Gallery, Wodonga until May 7.
