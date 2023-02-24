The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brocklesby piggyback plane landing to be made into sculpture

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 25 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planes at Brocklesby after landing while locked together. The pilots and navigators had taken off from Wagga for a training exercise. Picture from The Australian War Memorial.

THE amazing moment two RAAF training planes landed, with one atop the other, will be captured in a sculpture for children to play on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.