THE amazing moment two RAAF training planes landed, with one atop the other, will be captured in a sculpture for children to play on.
The Avro Ansons collided mid-air and stayed connected before landing in a paddock south-west of Brocklesby in September 1940.
Images of that piggbyback landing will guide Yackandandah sculptor Xavier Pinard as he depicts it for a new Brocklesby playground.
"It's a bit challenging I've got to reproduce the event itself in a playful way," Mr Pinard said.
He has previously made a large metal horse for Wodonga's Richardson Park and a giant fish for the foreshore at Bellbridge.
Brocklesby Tennis Club secretary Jess I'Anson said a NSW government grant of $152,767 would help fund the sculpture in the playground which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
She said it was hoped it would draw visitors from beyond the immediate area to get an insight into the drama which saw all the aviators survive.
There is $50,000 of that earmarked for the playground and the remainder will bankroll new tennis courts at the recreation ground.
Mrs I'Anson said four of the club's six courts had been damaged by tree roots and needed replacement.
It's estimated the cost for four new synthetic grass courts and fencing will be $215,000 so the club has been looking to fundraise for the shortfall with a GoFundMe page and social tournament helping.
