12-month minimum term will have former Albury man Ricky Smith released soon

By Nigel McNay
February 25 2023 - 9:30am
Domestic violence offender who dragged ex-partner down stairs by hair facing release

A former Albury man refused bail over violent incidents that included dragging his ex-partner down some stairs by her hair is about to be released.

