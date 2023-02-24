Domestic violence offender who dragged ex-partner down stairs by hair facing release

A former Albury man refused bail over violent incidents that included dragging his ex-partner down some stairs by her hair is about to be released.
Ricky Smith clenched his right fist and discreetly punched the air on being sentenced.
The 37-year-old has been in custody since the last of a series of crimes took place on February 28 last year.
These matters were due to go to a hearing in Albury Local Court on Monday, February 27.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin vacated the hearing on defence lawyer Samantha Little telling the court that Smith, now of Seymour, was pleading guilty.
Most of the charges related to breaches of apprehended violence orders or destroy or damage property, such as him breaking a window while trying to get inside the victim's home in Acacia Place, Albury.
Ms McLaughlin said all were "not the most serious examples of that offence"
"But they became more serious because of the aggravating factors of breaching AVOs."
Ms McLaughlin said the assault where the victim was dragged by the hair was "the most serious matter I'm to sentence you for today," along with Smith holding a screwdriver while abusing the woman.
Smith was jailed for 22 months, with a non-parole period of 12 months. This will have him eligible for release on Monday, February 27.
He was sentenced on four charge sequences related to incidents on November 4, 2020, February 16 and December 17, 2021, and the matter from a year ago.
That last matter had him plead guilty to contravention of an apprehended violence order, destroy of damage property, common assault and intimidation.
The victim and her two young daughters were at home when a drunken Smith arrived about 3pm.
He demanded his belongings, which she had packed into boxes.
Smith punched two television sets, smashing each at a cost of $2390, he "grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her down the stairs" and moments later "while holding the screwdriver in his hand ... (he) verbally abused the victim".
