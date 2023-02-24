Luke Backhouse has vowed to leave Cricket Albury-Wodonga on a high ahead of his big move to Queensland.
The 21-year-old plays his final home game for Corowa today before travelling to Griffith with the Border Bullets for Sunday's Regional Bash double-header.
Backhouse will bid farewell to his junior club in the round 22 clash against Belvoir at Kelly Park on March 4.
"It's going to be bittersweet," Backhouse said.
"It's a bloody good club. I'd say you'd probably get the biggest crowd down there out of everyone in the league, even when we're not winning.
"It's just a really good community and everyone gets around you, especially if you do well.
"I'm moving up to Brisbane with my partner after the cricket season for a change of scenery. Hopefully all goes well and I can play some good cricket up there.
"It does feel like a big deal. I'm pretty nervous but I think we'll be right.
"I'm really looking forward to getting up there but it's going to be sad not playing with these boys at Corowa, at least for a few years.
"Hopefully they can do well next year without me."
Backhouse will leave a huge hole in the Corowa side but he goes with the club's blessing.
"You shouldn't have favourites but if I could have 11 Luke Backhouses in the team, I would," team-mate and assistant coach Jarryd Hatton said.
"He's an amazing young kid, one of the best clubmen I've seen for his age in my whole time.
"That bloke would do anything for the club, so that's what makes if even sweeter for him to have a breakout year because it's thoroughly deserved on the field but more so off it.
"His family are quality people and I can't speak highly enough of him.
"Luke's been building towards this for a couple of years. He works hard, he's always first to training and last to leave, practising his skills.
"The club purchased a batting cage this year, which has given Luke a lot more exposure to bowling on the turf and that's complemented his efforts with his lengths.
"His pace has been really good and that's something we've identified with Luke. The white ball doesn't do a lot in the air so your pace is a much more effective skill to have.
"On a really flat track at Tallangatta last week, I really noticed his variations of pace. He bowled two maidens in his 10 overs when they were going pretty hard.
"That's a real credit to Luke and he's really found his feet this season.
"Training with the Bullets and making the squad for Sunday is good because he's working with guys like Tendai (Chisoro) and all those top-class spinners , which is better for his cricket IQ.
"He's made the most of his chances this year."
Backhouse joins Hatton in the Bullets side to face Wagga and ACT having picked up 17 wickets in provincial cricket this season including 4-20 against Lavington and 3-34 against St Patrick's.
"We haven't had many wins this year so a bit of individual success is pretty rewarding because I've worked hard," he said.
"People like Scammell and Condon, they're pretty professional but they're also good blokes as well so it's nice to be around them.
"It's pretty exciting and i think we've got a pretty solid team so I think we could definitely do it.
"I've played for Corowa since I was little, about 10 years old.
"I've been playing A-grade for five years so I was probably due to have a good year!
"It's been good this year but it would have been nice if we got some more wins.
'It probably has been a bit frustrating. We can beat sides like North Albury and Albury but we can't beat the teams we probably should be beating.
"At the start of the year, I was struggling a bit but I've got my groove back and they're coming out alright now.
"I just got a bit of confidence back.
"My game's improved massively thanks to people like 'Hatts', 'JT' (coach Jack Thomas) and Jarred Lane.
"I'm trying not to bowl too many of the same ball now, trying to change things up so I'm not easy to face."
Corowa sits eighth on the ladder with four wins and two losses ahead of Saturday's clash with rock-bottom New City.
Play starts at 11.30am.
