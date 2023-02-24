The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Luke Backhouse moving to Brisbane after finishing this cricket season with Corowa

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
February 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Backhouse plays his final home game for Corowa on Saturday before hitting the road to Griffith to play for the Border Bullets rep side on Sunday. The 21-year-old is moving to Brisbane with his partner. Picture by Mark Jesser

Luke Backhouse has vowed to leave Cricket Albury-Wodonga on a high ahead of his big move to Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.