146-hectare Bungowannah property passes in for vendor bid of $3.5m, sells later

By Ted Howes
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
8 Boxwood Park Road

A 146-hectare property between Albury and Howlong with no homestead but elevated sites suitable to build one has been passed in at $3.5 million without attracting a single bid Friday morning, February 24.

Ted Howes

