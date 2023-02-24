A 146-hectare property between Albury and Howlong with no homestead but elevated sites suitable to build one has been passed in at $3.5 million without attracting a single bid Friday morning, February 24.
About half a dozen assembled at the Albury Club where Nutrien Harcourts held the auction for the property on Boxwood Park Road, Bungowannah, known as "Kentucky".
Nutrien Harcourts agent Billy Jones said the property was sold after auction for an undisclosed sum. He said the property "showcased a rare offering of rich pastures that have bred and fattened beautiful cattle over the years".
Mr Jones said the land includes 55Ha of creek flats, 10 paddocks, established lucerne plus perennial phalaris, rye, clover and native grasses.
He said the property featured solid infrastructure, received excellent rainfall, creek flats and gentle hills, with livestock and forage production.
"Water security is an excellent feature, with seasonal supply via a long creek frontage, plus a number of large capacity dams have been built," Mr Jones said.
"It also has a 72 megalitre irrigation licence with electric pump and large concrete storage tank, ready to set up and provide a winter top up or summer irrigation."
A central laneway connects paddocks with cattle yards, a hay shed and machinery sheds, providing good access and allow easy movement of stock.
"There are numerous house sites capturing idyllic views to choose from," Mr Jones said.
"At present, there is workers amenity located in a shed with air conditioning, septic, and power and tank water is connected."
Mr Jones said the 146Ha has nine titles with access off Bungowannah Road.
