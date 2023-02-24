The Border Mail

Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock to start favourites against Henty in CAW Hume

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock-Burrum's Mitch Koschitzke will also look to attack Henty.

Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will start the next stage of its premiership defence at home against Henty in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.