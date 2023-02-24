Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will start the next stage of its premiership defence at home against Henty in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume on Saturday.
CAW Hume is the first of the three senior competitions to start finals, with Brock-Burrum red-hot favourites against the visitors.
All senior grades have a top six format, with the minor premiers hosting the sixth-placed outfit, while Osborne (second) hosts The Rock Yerong Creek (fifth) and third-placed Rand is home to Walla.
The minor premiers are the only team guaranteed of surviving week one, with the three winners and highest ranked loser moving through.
District enters its final round.
Bethanga is the only team capable of pushing into finals, but must upset Mount Beauty and then hope it has a stronger run quotient than Kiewa.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Eskdale meets Yackandandah, Howlong hosts Baranduda, while the Miners host Dederang.
