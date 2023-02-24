A NEW bridge between NSW and Victoria will be critical in assisting with an expected big expansion of output at Mulwala's munitions factory.
A guided weapons explosive ordnance deal could add 200 jobs to the plant, it was revealed this week as Lockheed Martin opened an office at the Mulwala site which is managed by fellow defence sector giant Thales.
With a sister plant at Benalla, the need for a new crossing from Mulwala to Yarrawonga is crucial.
Australian Munitions managing director Dion Habner, who oversees the Mulwala factory, said he "absolutely" would be using the expansion to push for progress on the bridge, which has been debated for decades.
"We certainly do a lot of transit between and over the bridge, that's certainly something we're engaging very actively on," Mr Habner said.
"The bridge is a critical one for us and we certainly need to have that connection into the future."
After much toing and froing, the NSW and Victorian governments have agreed to a route, but a funding agreement and timeframe for building the crossing is undetermined.
Albury MP Justin Clancy wants a joint funding pact between the state governments and their federal counterpart, matching what occurred with the recently opened Murray River bridge at Echuca-Moama.
"Expansion at Thales increases the importance of a quality crossing there at Yarrawonga-Mulwala and I certainly have been an advocate for that from a NSW perspective," Mr Clancy said.
"Given the security importance and defence importance for the Commonwealth we would welcome seeing the feds sit down with both state governments to be able to come to a funding agreement."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Federation Mayor Pat Bourke said it was "a very important time go get moving" on the crossing.
"They need that major through way to work between their factories and what an important aspect for our country, it's never been more important," Cr Bourke said.
