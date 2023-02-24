The Border's only dedicated purveyor of raw desserts has closed its doors in the Albury CBD.
Nine Canaries was cleaned out of its popular sweet and savoury offerings on its last day of trading at its Olive Street premises on Friday.
Nine Canaries founder and owner Lisa Ryan said it was bitter-sweet to close the shop after almost two years.
She said she enjoyed growing the business from a side hustle in 2017 through to a commercial kitchen and finally a shopfront.
"I'm so proud of the business it has become and I have ticked every single box that I set out to do," she said.
"From a little side hustle whilst teaching to doing markets; almost five years later and I'm still loving what I do, each and every day.
"But the time has come for a new adventure where I can challenge myself in different ways and learn new skills and knowledge."
Ryan started Nine Canaries in 2017 to supply vegan-friendly raw desserts - free of refined sugars, dairy, soy and gluten - to Border customers.
After a 10-year teaching career, she took leave for the better part of 2018 to focus on building the business.
She said the response was overwhelming to her tasting boxes and raw desserts.
"There is definitely a market for raw desserts," Ryan said.
"I will never sell the business and I'll continue to make raw desserts; now I'm focused on what I can offer for Easter.
"The desserts also allowed me to tap into a hidden creativity.
"I know I love making food for people; I love when people walk in and ask what they can have for their dietary requirements and discover they can have everything we offer."
Ms Ryan said owning a business, particularly in the past couple of years amid the global pandemic, had been tough.
"It's getting very difficult to run a small business with staffing shortages and the overheads are ridiculous," Ryan said.
"The ingredients are expensive so to make a little money or even to make ends meet you have to put in a lot more hours than ever before.
"I love it but I want to do it on my terms."
Ms Ryan thanked her staff and loyal customers.
"I've made such wonderful friends that I can't wait to catch up with out of work," she said.
Ms Ryan was unsure what was next in store but she would train for more runs.
She did two 100 kilometre races last year.
"Now I'm training for a 160-kilometre run coming up in November," she said.
