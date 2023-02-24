AS a teenager growing up on the Border Ollie Klepiak took a liking to landscapes.
His mother dabbled in art and he remembered being fascinated the first time he saw an artist painting at Hume Weir.
His love for landscapes and scenery at about 16 led to a passion for oil painting.
"I liked to paint water and rivers and mountainous areas," he said.
"With landscapes, the view changes all year round.
"Australia is very unique in the world for its diversity of landscapes."
Migrating to Australia from post-war Germany in 1957 aged two, Klepiak was the youngest of six siblings.
His brother, Stefan Klepiak, wrote The Bonegilla Kid.
Having come to Bonegilla Migration Camp, Klepiak has spent most of his life in Wodonga.
"When I go to Bonegilla now it seems so small but when I was child it seemed huge," Klepiak said.
"We were there for four years and I have good memories of living there."
Klepiak is now hosting his first solo exhibition, One Man Show, at Gateway Island Gallery and Studios (GIGS) in Wodonga. It features 22 landscapes, seascapes, street paintings and abstract works in oils.
Klepiak planned to hold more exhibitions in future to express his life experience through plein air painting.
Now in retirement, he wanted to further his studies in art including water colour and acrylic mediums.
One Man Show will be officially opened on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.
It runs until March 18.
