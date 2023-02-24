Wodonga's heart and soul player will become just the fourth player in club history to reach 200 games in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday, February 25.
BJ Garvey turns 30 next month, but will hit the significant milestone away against long-time rivals North Albury.
"He's probably the heartbeat to be honest, he's invaluable," captain Bob Jackson praised.
"He's been a constant for 15 years, is a four-time premiership player, made a heap of runs and taken more than 300 dismissals as a wicketkeeper."
Jackson, Steve Williamson and the late John 'Fox' Gehrig are the only players to previously play 200 games.
"I've pretty much grown up there, it's a great place to be and like a family, I suppose," Garvey revealed of the tightknit outfit.
It's a great place to be and like a family, I suppose. We've had our success, but even in the years which haven't been so great, it's still a great club, I enjoy going there every Saturday and playing with my mates.- Wodonga's latest 200-gamer BJ Garvey
"We've had our success, but even in the years which haven't been so great, it's still a great club, I enjoy going there every Saturday and playing with my mates."
A perennial finalist, the Bulldogs will miss finals.
"He'd be in the top three or four keepers (in the association) over the last 15 years, easy, and if you ask anybody at Wodonga, we'd say he's the best, that's how highly we rate him," Jackson said.
"He provides energy, he's a cheeky little bugger and even the opposition can't help but love him.
"He means the world to us and he means the world to me."
Garvey played his 100th game in October, 2018.
