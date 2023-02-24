The Border Mail

BJ Garvey will play his 200th game for Wodonga in CAW provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:11pm
BJ Garvey was Wodonga's wicketkeeper for many years, but a back injury forced him into the field this season, where he shows that same desire.

Wodonga's heart and soul player will become just the fourth player in club history to reach 200 games in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday, February 25.

